Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates participated in the ‘BRICS Youth Summit’ hosted by the Federative Republic of Brazil, alongside delegations from member states and partner countries from the Global South. The summit aimed to discuss ways to enhance the role of youth in achieving sustainable development and contributing to global decision-making.

The UAE delegation was led by HE Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, and comprised a group of distinguished young Emiratis. This participation underscores the country's commitment to empowering youth and enhancing their presence in international forums. The delegation included representatives from key sectors aligned with BRICS’ future priorities, as well as members of the BRICS Youth Council, showcasing the leadership of Emirati youth in shaping a more integrated and inclusive future.

Commenting on the nation’s participation, His Excellency Khaled Al Nuaimi said: "The UAE has always embraced the directives of its leadership, maintaining a steadfast commitment to empowering youth and supporting their active participation in global development. This reflects our firm belief that youth are the key drivers of change, empowered by developing skills, engaging in national and international policymaking, and strengthening their presence on influential platforms."

His Excellency Al Nuaimi added: "Our participation in the 'BRICS Youth Summit' is an exceptional opportunity to strengthen cooperation among the youth of the Global South. It aims to enhance their political awareness and support leadership initiatives encouraging them to innovate and engage in entrepreneurship. We are especially encouraging youth’s role in developing the green economy and digital technologies, enabling their contribution to comprehensive development and a more sustainable future for communities worldwide."

The Summit addressed several key topics, including: Youth Integration within the Global South; Political and Organisational challenges; Youth Employment and Joint Development; Education, Science, Technology and Innovation as drivers of National Development; as well as Sovereignty, Social Justice, Environmental Preservation, Peace and the right of Nations to Shape a Shared Future.

The UAE’s participation in the summit reflects its commitment to enhancing international cooperation on youth issues, emphasising youth’s pivotal role in building a more balanced and progressive world. It also highlights the UAE’s dedication to supporting dialogue platforms for youth and expanding global partnerships, to open new horizons for innovation and sustainable development.