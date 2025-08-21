Abu Dhabi – The Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee, chaired by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade and Minister in Charge of Global Talent Attraction and Retention, met to discuss the latest initiatives within the second phase of the National Talent Attraction and Retention Strategy 2024-2027.

The second phase of the National Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention 2024-2027 includes a set of initiatives that will be jointly implemented by the relevant authorities at all levels, from the federal government to local governments to private sector institutions. The initiatives will work to attracts professionals who specialize in targeted economic sectors, launch global promotional campaigns that consolidate the UAE’s mission to be the home of exceptional talent, and organize a number of international events that seek to attract and develop talent in all targeted economic sectors.

The committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; the Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research; the Ministry of Community Empowerment; the Ministry of Culture; the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security; the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center; the Abu Dhabi Residents Office - Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi; the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai; the Emirates Scientists Council; and the Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transactions.

HE Al Zeyoudi stressed that the strategic projects and initiatives discussed during the meeting aim to contribute to further improving the UAE's ranking in global talent competitiveness indicators, as well as consolidating the country's position as a preferred destination for the world’s brightest, most talented and most ambitious people, especially in strategic sectors of the future. HE Al Zeyoudi also stressed the committee’s focus on enhancing the nation’s ecosystem in order to retain these individuals for the long term by fostering a sense of belonging and providing opportunities for their continuous growth and development.

HE Al Zeyoudi said that the progress achieved in the UAE’s ranking on global indicators for attracting and retaining talent comes as a result of the forward-looking vision of the nation’s leadership and its continuous directives on the importance of working to consolidate the country's position as an attractive destination for talent from all over the world, in order to stimulate the sustainable economic growth.

He added that the new initiatives and projects discussed during the meeting will contribute to attracting more talent in targeted economic sectors and enable the UAE to join the list of top 10 global destinations for talent attraction by 2031. HE Al Zeyoudi praised the team spirit and cooperation between members of the committee to implement this vital national strategy.

The Committee for Attracting and Retaining Global Talent meeting is part of a continuous efforts from various ministries and government agencies to achieve the national goals of the "We are the UAE 2031" vision. This directive aims to enhance the country's global competitiveness as a hub for knowledge and innovation, enabling high-growth companies to attract the brightest minds and talent so that they may contribute to building an economy of the future, bringing the country sustainable growth and prosperity.

During the meeting, the members of the Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee exchanged views and ideas on potential new projects and initiatives, as well as the latest global developments in the field of talent attraction, alongside the best practices adopted by leading countries.

According to the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) Global Talent Competitiveness Report 2024, the UAE ranked 17th globally and 1st in the Arab world, surpassing a number of major developed economies, after jumping 5 places compared to 2023. It also advanced in the “Gravity" Index to 12th place, and the “Readiness” Index to 2nd place globally.

The UAE Cabinet approved the second phase of the Global Talent Attraction Strategy 2031 at the beginning of 2025, which will focus on key national priorities including enhancing the competitiveness of talent in the UAE, highlighting the UAE as a business destination, enhancing a sense of belonging in the country, and consolidating the future stability of global talent. Target sectors for talent attraction include technology, renewable energy, healthcare and biotechnology, logistics and aviation, advanced industries, financial services, food and water technology, and the creative economy.