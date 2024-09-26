Mohammed Al Shehhi:

The cinema sector in the UAE reinforces its role as a key economic driver.

Emirati cinema transcends mere entertainment; it serves as a reflection of our cultural diversity.

We are committed to delivering efficient services that enhance the UAE's status as a global hub for the film industry.

Our partnerships with major global studios strengthen the nation’s position in providing the latest cinematic productions.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Media Council has announced that UAE’s cinema sector generated revenues of AED 517 million during the first eight months of this year, attracting approximately 11 million cinema visits. This surge highlights the growing public interest in theaters and reflects the audience's confidence in the world-class entertainment experiences available.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council, stated that the UAE holds 30% of the Middle Eastern cinema market share, underscoring the country’s leading role in this vital industry. This achievement is attributed to ongoing investments in cinema infrastructure and robust partnerships with major global film studios, enhancing the UAE's reputation as a global center for cinema.

"The UAE Media Council is dedicated to boosting the media economy's contribution to the local economy by offering supportive policies and innovative, timely services to filmmakers. This approach fosters a competitive environment that promotes sustainable growth in the media sector. We strive to create a creative ecosystem that empowers filmmakers to deliver content that meets global standards while catering to the diverse aspirations of the UAE community."

He further emphasized, "These figures demonstrate the rich diversity of cinematic content we offer in the UAE, which caters to a community representing over 200 nationalities. Cinema in the UAE is not merely a form of entertainment; it is a lens through which we can appreciate our cultural diversity and a platform for dialogue among the various cultures living in our country."

The cinema sector in the UAE features 702 screens across 72 locations in various emirates.