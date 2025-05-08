Abu Dhabi Chamber and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) join forces to deepen business relations at Abu Dhabi-Japan Business Connect

Tokyo, Japan – In line with efforts to strengthen cross-border partnerships and drive economic growth, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) hosted public and private sector leaders at the Abu Dhabi–Japan Business Connect Forum in Tokyo in presence of the UAE Ambassador to Japan, H.E. Shihab Al Faheem to explore key investment opportunities and exchange ideas on advancing sustainable development and innovation.

Addressing the Forum, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADCCI, said: “Japan has played a pivotal role in shaping our development, from urban planning to industrial growth, and it remains one of our top trading partners.” H.E. noted that UAE’s trade with Japan has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% over the past five years. During the same period, the UAE’s investments in Japan more than doubled, while the country attracted over 80 percent of all Japanese investments in the Middle East.

H.E. added: “Our advanced infrastructure, business-friendly ecosystem, smart city and quality of life initiatives have helped us attract global talent, entrepreneurs, and investors. Trade has been a key enabler of this economic growth,” pointing to Abu Dhabi’s strong track record in economic diversification. H.E. noted that non-oil trade rose by 9% in 2024, while non-oil exports surged by 86.4% during the same period.

H.E. also emphasized the importance of regulatory reforms, improved ease of doing business, and seamless digital integration to global business, while working closely with Japan to build a future that empowers economies, enriches societies, and inspires future generations.

During the event, ADCCI and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen business relations and create new opportunities for collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Japan, reinforcing a shared vision for promoting long-term trade and sustainable growth, particularly in innovation, sustainability, and advanced technologies.

The MOU was signed by H.E. Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, and Nobuyuki Nakajima, Managing Director of JETRO MENA, in the presence of the UAE Ambassador to Japan, H.E. Shihab Al Faheem — marking the start of a new phase of collaboration.

H.E. Shamis said: " The MOU with JETRO marks a key step in deepening economic ties between Abu Dhabi and Japan, while the forum provides a valuable platform to drive investment, foster innovation, and build sustainable partnerships across key industries. By aligning around our shared values — growth, sustainability, and technological progress — we are not only unlocking new business opportunities, but also contributing to a more connected and prosperous global economy."

Mr Nakajima echoed the sentiment, adding: "This is a significant milestone in enhancing the economic partnership between Japan and the UAE. Japan is committed to expanding its collaboration with the UAE, and this offers an invaluable opportunity to explore new investment avenues and foster mutually beneficial business relationships. As both nations focus on innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation, we are confident that this event will pave the way for groundbreaking partnerships that will shape the future of both our economies."

