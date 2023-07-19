His Excellency the Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal F. Alibrahim, delivered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s speech during the High-Level Political Forum 2023 on the Sustainable Development Goals at the United Nations.

“We have the shared purpose of accelerating our collective ability to leave no one behind,” he said. “We are still here and united in our commitment to make a difference. Now we must move beyond individual efforts and embrace bold thinking and collaboration to accelerate impact.

“We recognize the interconnectedness of our world, where challenges transcend borders. For thousands of years the world has been getting ever more integrated. So, without collaboration, we will never solve the most complex global issues,” HE Alibrahim continued.

“In Saudi Arabia, we are on a momentous journey of transformation with the SDGs deeply embedded into our framework,” he said. “By embedding the SDGs into our national program, championing innovation, investing in human capital development, and continuously applying these and other lessons learned, Saudi Arabia is reinforcing its commitment to a prosperous and sustainable future – both for our nation and for the world.

“We draw inspiration from HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's commitment to challenging conventional wisdom.

As he concluded his speech, HE Alibrahim said, “Let us approach the SDGs with a broadened perspective, reflecting the interdependence of nations, embracing experimentation, and prioritizing human capital. Now is the moment for bold, transformative, and collaborative steps. Together, let us turn aspirations into reality once and for all. I firmly believe that we can - and will - create a world that future generations deserve to inherit.”

The High-Level Political Forum has been held every year since 2015 under the auspices of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s has participated in the annual forum since 2017.