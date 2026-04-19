Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, held its annual ceremony to honour its strategic partners in Abu Dhabi. The event served to recognise their pivotal role and substantial contributions toward advancing the development of the Emirate’s transport ecosystem. This recognition underscores the ITC's ongoing commitment to strengthening partnerships with both public and private sector entities, reaffirming the vital synergy required to drive transport projects and services forward.

The gathering provided a platform to celebrate the Centre’s alliances with a diverse range of stakeholders and to review and reflect on a shared journey of collaboration. These joint efforts have been instrumental in achieving significant milestones within the transport sector over the past year. Furthermore, the event highlighted the continuity of cross-entity cooperation, which remains essential for the ongoing evolution of the ecosystem and the enhancement of service efficiency.

The Integrated Transport Centre emphasised that the progress achieved in Abu Dhabi’s transport sector is a direct result of close collaboration between entities among various partners. Their collective expertise has been fundamental in developing robust infrastructure, advancing intelligent systems, and delivering sophisticated digital services tailored to the needs of the community.

In this context, Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of Integrated Transport Centre, stated that the progress achieved in the transport sector over the recent period is a testament to the close collaboration and effective integration between various entities. These partnerships have played a significant role in supporting project development and enhancing the overall efficiency of the transport ecosystem. Honouring partners today is a recognition of these collective efforts and a sincere message of appreciation to all entities that have contributed to this journey of development. We remain committed to working in a spirit of teamwork, strengthening integration to meet the evolving requirements of the next phase.

During the ceremony, a number of entities and individuals from the public and private sectors were celebrated across the fields of operations, technology, and services. They were recognised for their dedication to supporting transport initiatives in the Emirate and for their role in achieving key milestones, reflecting a high level of coordination and shared purpose among stakeholders.

The award categories spanned a broad spectrum, reflecting the diversity and impact of these partnerships. Recognition was given to the best operators in performance and operations, as well as outstanding strategic partners who supported development and integration. Categories also highlighted community initiatives and sustainability, alongside partners championing innovation and advanced technologies, such as smart mobility solutions, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.

Additional categories focused on excellence in operational services and quality, transport services, vehicles and drivers, data analytics, and digital platform development. The ITC also acknowledged media partners, suppliers, financial institutions, and those contributing to the development of future mobility solutions, including advanced air mobility and autonomous vehicles.

The evaluation process was conducted based on a set of approved criteria, including operational efficiency, level of commitment, quality of outcomes, and both operational and strategic impact. Furthermore, the assessment considered innovation, sustainability, and the extent to which these initiatives supported the Centre’s core objectives and enhanced the overall quality of life in the Emirate.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.