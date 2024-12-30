Abu Dhabi– The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced the timings and operations of its Customer Happiness Centres, surface parking, Darb toll gates, public buses, Driver and Vehicle Licensing services during the New Year Holiday which will be on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025.

Customer’s Happiness Centres

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025, and working will resume on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025. However, customers may continue to apply for the services online using Abu Dhabi Mobility website: https://admobility.gov.ae/, Darbi, Darb websites and apps, as well as through “TAMM” platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi. Customers will also be able to contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025, and will resume at 8:00 AM on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

Abu Dhabi Mobility calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and to avoid behaviours that would hinder traffic flow. It also urges drivers to park properly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 PM till 8:00 AM.

Darb Toll Gate System

Abu Dhabi Mobility has also announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday, on Wednesday, January 1st 2025. Toll gate fees will be reactivated on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025, during peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM).

Public Bus Services

As for public bus services and schedule in the emirate of Abu Dhabi over the holiday, Abu Dhabi Mobility stated that the bus services will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays, while conducting additional regional and intercity trips.

To view the service timings of public buses services, please visit Abu Dhabi Mobility’s website https://admobility.gov.ae/ or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app and Google Maps.

