Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman honoured the top 10 suppliers for 2024 in recognition of their continuous cooperation and support for local government entities. This honour acknowledges their active role in supporting the Department’s efforts to enhance the government’s financial system in Ajman and contribute to improving the quality of life in the emirate, in alignment with the Ajman Vision 2030.

This recognition took place during the annual Suppliers’ Forum held by the Department with the attendance of representatives from the honoured suppliers and companies providing services to government entities in the emirate.

The Department emphasised that this initiative reflects its commitment to celebrating the excellence of its partners and expressing gratitude for their significant contributions to the development of government work in the emirate. Through this initiative, the Department aims to foster competition among suppliers and create an environment that encourages constructive collaboration and joint efforts to achieve the aspirations of wise leadership.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director of the Department of Finance in Ajman, praised the role of the supplier in supporting comprehensive development in the emirate, stating: "The efforts of our partners have played a pivotal part in the successes achieved by various government entities in Ajman. Their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional services and fruitful cooperation with government entities has contributed to enhancing efficiency and transparency in the management of public financial resources. We look forward to strengthening this cooperation and expanding our solid partnerships with them".

He added, "We are keen on maintaining long-term collaboration with the private sector, which reflects the growth of Emirati companies and ensures mutual benefits for all parties. We are determined to continue building a future that meets the vision of our nation’s leadership and the expectations of our clients, by delivering even more exceptional and seamless services that enhance their quality of life and strengthen Ajman’s competitiveness".

Mr. AbdulGhaffar AlKhajeh, Director of Government Accounts Department at The Department of Finance in Ajman, expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to the suppliers of the Ajman Government for their valuable contributions as supportive partners in implementing various development projects for the department and government entities in the emirate. He pointed out that recognising the outstanding suppliers is a message of praise and gratitude for their exceptional efforts, which have contributed to the achievement of the department's goals. He also highlighted the Department’s commitment to building strong relationships with private sector companies and providing an environment conducive to their businesses, contributing to the growth of the economy in Ajman and the ongoing development of government services to achieve sustainable development goals.

The Department of Finance and its partners from the government entities in Ajman are committed to organising the annual Suppliers’ Forum to strengthen communication channels with strategic partners and exchange ideas and experiences to improve the services provided and enhance the efficiency of government financial operations. The forum explored future collaboration opportunities that would contribute to achieving common goals, in addition to discussing challenges to work on overcoming them.

The forum concluded with the distribution of shields and certificates of appreciation to the outstanding suppliers, who expressed their gratitude for the recognition, reaffirming their commitment to continue working diligently to strengthen partnerships with government entities and achieve further future success.