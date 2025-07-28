97.30% of customer requests resolved from the first call

Younis Haji AlKhoori:

The call centre results demonstrate MoF’s commitment to enhancing government performance efficiency and advancing digital communication channels to provide customers with responsive and high-quality services.

Dubai, UAE: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) recorded outstanding results in customer satisfaction and service quality during the first half of 2025, driven by the effectiveness of its digital advisory channels and call centre.

Performance indicators revealed a significant rise in customer satisfaction, reaching 96.57%, while 97.30% of customer requests were successfully resolved during the first call.

These results demonstrate the Ministry’s commitment to improving service excellence, enhancing government performance, and delivering innovative, proactive, and digital solutions that upgrade the overall customer experience.

Key performance indicators demonstrated notable improvement compared to the same period last year, surpassing several pre-set targets such as the speed of processing customer requests, reduction in waiting time, and efficiency in responding to calls.

Notably, the quality performance index recorded a significant increase, reaching 90.92%, exceeding the target of 80% and outperforming the 88% achieved during the first half of the previous year. This performance reflects the technical competence of MoF teams and the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational methodologies at the call centre.

Enhancing Customer Experience

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, emphasised that the call centre’s performance during the first half of 2025 has been the result of the Ministry’s steadfast commitment to improving customer experience by simplifying procedures, eliminating bureaucracy, enhancing performance standards, and developing digital communication channels.

“Our efforts align with the objectives of ‘The UAE Government Charter for Future Services-The UAE Promise’, which prioritises digital services by default, seamless and proactive experience, and value-added services,” H.E. AlKhoori said.

“MoF call centre has become a key pillar in achieving the Ministry’s customer happiness objectives, thanks to its rapid responsiveness, effective handling of inquiries and feedback, as well as the provision of diversified communication channels that meet customers’ needs with ease and efficiency.”

Readiness of National Talent

H.E. AlKhoori added, “The positive results we achieved would not have been possible had it not been for the readiness of our highly qualified national cadres and the Ministry’s advanced technological infrastructure, which supports operational efficiency and enables the delivery of innovative solutions. Our use of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics has played a pivotal role in proactively meeting customer needs and achieving outstanding performance levels. The Ministry will continue to expand its digital services and upgrade communication channels to improve the customer journey and attain the highest standards of institutional excellence.”

Record-breaking Performance

During the first half of 2025, the Ministry’s call centre successfully answered 90.8% of incoming calls within 20 seconds, a significant improvement over the 87.6% recorded during the same period last year and well above the 80% target. In total, the Ministry responded to 28,315 customer service requests in the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, the percentage of unanswered calls decreased to 1.48%, surpassing the set target of 5% and improving on last year’s first-half rate of 2%. The average duration incoming calls was 4 minutes and 41 seconds, staying below the targeted five-minute benchmark.

Furthermore, the average hold time was effectively reduced to zero, with all calls being answered immediately, exceeding the 15-second response target. These figures highlight the Ministry’s commitment to delivering fast, efficient, and responsive services that exceed customer expectations.

The Ministry of Finance continues to implement an integrated strategy to manage its customer happiness channels and call centre as part of its efforts to accelerate digital transformation and raise service quality.

It launched a number of initiatives aimed at restructuring these channels to streamline operations. The Ministry also developed interactive smart screens powered by data lake system to analyse customer data and incoming requests, provide proactive, and personalised services that enhance customer satisfaction and elevate the overall experience.