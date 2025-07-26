Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced its participation in the Dubai Dates Festival, taking place from 25 July to 1 August 2025. The Municipality will showcase its advanced laboratory services, agricultural initiatives, and food safety programmes, while promoting environmental sustainability and engaging the public on recycling and community wellbeing.

The initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to supporting national products and contributing to a sustainable and secure food ecosystem. Its participation aligns with the emirate’s broader vision of health, safety, and economic prosperity through high-quality municipal services.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafea, Acting CEO of the Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Dubai Dates Festival is a celebration of one of the region’s most valued agricultural products and an opportunity to reinforce the importance of food safety, innovation, and sustainability. Our participation reflects Dubai Municipality’s ongoing commitment to ensuring product quality through precise, advanced laboratory testing, while supporting farmers and promoting a culture of health and environmental awareness.”

Throughout the festival, the Dubai Central Laboratory will conduct daily on-site testing of date samples from exhibitor booths using its Mobile Food Testing Lab. Equipped with advanced technologies, the lab enables rapid analysis and provides accredited results that meet the highest international safety standards. This capability ensures immediate regulatory response to any contamination risks, safeguarding public health and reinforcing consumer confidence.

Dubai Municipality will also highlight its agricultural programmes and technical services that support local farmers through education, guidance, and sustainable practices. These initiatives enhance productivity, reduce environmental impact, and contribute to the preservation of palm trees as part of Dubai’s ecological and cultural heritage.

As part of its scientific pest control efforts, the Municipality will present its integrated management programmes targeting pests such as the red palm weevil. Live demonstrations and expert consultations will be available at the booth, along with insights into modern palm offshoot tissue culture techniques and Dubai Municipality’s free home palm pest control services.

