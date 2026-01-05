The Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has approved a package of advanced technology projects supported by artificial intelligence, led by smart security systems for the management of Rehabilitation Centres, behavioural detection and rapid response systems, as well as the Inmate Requests Management System (RMS) connected to the courts.

The initiative reflects a strategic direction toward digital transformation and process automation, in line with Abu Dhabi’s leadership in employing advanced technologies to support justice and the rule of law.

His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that these advanced projects are a direct implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

These directives emphasise continuous innovation within the judicial and Correctional and Rehabilitation system to achieve government agenda objectives aimed at building a safe and sustainable society, based on the efficiency of the judicial system and the quality of services, thereby reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s competitive position.

He added that these projects, particularly behavioural prediction systems and smart judicial request management, represent a cornerstone of the strategy to rely on modern tools to accomplish tasks with minimal human intervention, while enhancing safety levels within Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres.

The new technologies enable accurate monitoring of activities and provide immediate responses to emergencies, while facilitating inmates’ access to their legal rights through a technical system that enables direct and efficient linkage with the judicial system.

During its meeting to review development projects for 2026, the Committee also discussed a comprehensive project to enhance pretrial detention in accordance with the highest international standards.

The project aims to upgrade infrastructure and service facilities to ensure a detention environment that respects human rights and meets legal requirements, reflecting the Department’s commitment to modernising facilities and transforming them into leading models that combine operational efficiency with adherence to humanitarian standards adopted by the United Arab Emirates.

As part of efforts to strengthen rehabilitation programmes, the Committee reviewed specialised workshop projects in the fields of manufacturing and agriculture, which aim to provide inmates with professional and technical skills that support their reintegration into the labour market after completing their sentences.