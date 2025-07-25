Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is participating in the 21st Liwa Date Festival 2025. The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, runs from 14 to 27 July in Liwa City, Al Dhafra region, and is organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

ITC is participating in support of national efforts to promote sustainability and harness modern technology to enhance the mobility sector. Its involvement also reinforces the festival’s role as a platform that brings together heritage, innovation, and sustainable development, in line with the 2025 “Year of the Community”. ITC’s presence at the event further underscores its dedication to community engagement and to delivering smart, sustainable mobility solutions that serve all segments of society.

As part of its participation, the ITC showcased a selection of its leading initiatives in smart and sustainable mobility. Among them was the Autonomous Mobility project, which saw the expansion of autonomous taxi operations to include the roads leading to Zayed International Airport, building on the services already available on Saadiyat and Yas Islands.

The Centre also highlighted its ongoing efforts to enhance and expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, in support of the emirate’s shift towards sustainable mobility and its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

As part of its efforts to develop and regulate the freight transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre has worked to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of freight vehicle operations through the implementation of the freight transport regulations via the “Asateel” digital platform. The platform is designed to empower operators and individual owners of freight vehicles, particularly those serving the agriculture and livestock sectors, to monitor and track their vehicles in real time through a fully integrated electronic system that uses advanced tracking devices.

The Asateel platform provides users with real-time data on vehicle locations, driver behaviour, and operating schedules. This contributes to more efficient fleet management, reduced operational costs, and improved compliance with approved regulations and standards. The Centre noted that the project forms part of a broader strategy to upgrade the digital infrastructure of the transport sector and enhance both safety and efficiency, in line with Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation vision and its commitment to sustainable development across various economic sectors.

During its participation, the Integrated Transport Centre also highlighted key achievements in the maritime transport sector through a number of pioneering projects, including “MARSDNA” – an advanced digital tool developed to support companies operating within the framework of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards. The platform, accessible via an online questionnaire on the Abu Dhabi Maritime website, generates tailored executive reports to assess sustainability readiness and provide a clear, actionable roadmap.

The Centre also presented the updated “Al Nalia” application, which has been transformed into a unified and integrated platform for all marine services for waterway users. The app now includes several features such as weather updates, safety maps, e-services, ticket booking, and maritime alerts, as well as enabling users to report violations. These enhancements improve the overall user experience and contribute to a well-organised and safe maritime environment.

As part of its efforts to expand sustainable maritime transport, the Centre showcased “Skoun”, the largest boat made using 3D printing technology. This project represents an innovative step towards enhancing eco-friendly mobility options in Abu Dhabi’s waters.

Alongside its participation in the festival, the Centre presented the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Disclosure Report for the maritime sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The report outlines the ESG framework for the sector and aims to provide guidance on integrating sustainability principles into maritime operations, supporting the sector’s journey towards sustainability and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in ESG practices.

In the aviation sector, the Centre highlighted its work in developing regulations and legislation for unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). It has contributed to a significant transformation in Abu Dhabi’s drone regulatory framework by issuing guidelines for civil use and related activities. This is achieved through the Federal Drone Traffic Management System (UTM), a comprehensive platform designed to regulate and manage drone activity in the airspace, ensuring safe operations, maintaining airspace integrity, improving system efficiency, and minimising the risk of incidents.

It is worth noting that the Liwa Date Festival is one of the United Arab Emirates’ leading cultural and agricultural events. The festival highlights the importance of the palm tree in the national identity, raises awareness about sustainable farming, and supports local farmers. It also contributes to economic and tourism activity in the Al Dhafra region and serves as an annual platform that bridges authentic heritage with modern development.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.