New York, USA – The Government Experience Exchange Programme (GEEP), under the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, launched a Global Ideation Lab in collaboration with New York University (NYU). The Ideation Lab was held alongside the UAE delegation’s participation at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development 2025, organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs at the UN Headquarters in New York City. It brought together leading experts, academics, UN officials, diplomats, policymakers, and university students to explore new prospects in government sector innovation and global cooperation.

The session drew participation from 26 ministers, experts, academics, and UN officials, including Annemarie Hou, Executive Director of the UN Office of Partnerships, and Patrick Paul Walsh, Vice President of Education and Director of the SDG Academy at the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN). Attendees also included sustainability officials and diplomats from countries such as Switzerland, Portugal, Ireland, Serbia, Paraguay, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Kingdom of Eswatini, and others. Members of the UAE delegation to the HLPF, officials from NYU’s administrative and academic bodies, and 30 students from NYU, Stanford, and the University of Pennsylvania also participated.

Global Ideas Sandbox

The Ideation Lab helps build a global ideas sandbox and provides a creative open space. It highlighted the developmental role of comprehensive initiatives supporting global partnerships, particularly the UAE’s GEEP, which serves as an incubator for scalable cross-border partnerships and an effective knowledge sharing platform.

UAE Commitment to Expanding Partnerships

His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange and Chair of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, stated that the UAE’s knowledge-sharing approach is comprehensive, leveraging contributions across sectors locally and globally. This approach provides an environment for creating innovative ideas and impactful development solutions.

“In the UAE, we have successfully built a pioneering model for international cooperation based on knowledge exchange with countries and governments, and GEEP is a crucial part of this endeavor,” Lootah said. “We are committed to involving various sectors, particularly academia, and cooperating with everyone in developing solutions to urgent global challenges, including developmental challenges, and expanding frameworks for sharing, transferring, and exchanging best government practices to help achieve sustainable development.”

He added: “The joint Global Ideation Lab between GEEP and NYU exemplifies the collaborative approach we adopt in the UAE to develop best practices that enhance readiness for present and future opportunities.”

Challenge and Solution Model

The Global Ideation Lab adopted a collaborative approach between GEEP and NYU, centered on posing challenges, linking academic insights with practical governance, and involving various stakeholders in designing partnership-based and scalable solutions.

The session outcomes contributed to aligning knowledge inputs with policy, empowering stakeholders to participate in developing innovative solutions to urgent governance challenges, and accelerating progress towards the 2030 SDGs.

UN High-Level Political Forum

The HLPF on Sustainable Development is the UN’s central platform for reviewing and advancing SDGs. Established in 2012, the forum plays a pivotal role in monitoring national and international progress on the 2030 Agenda.

Participating delegations assess progress toward the SDGs, with this year’s forum featuring in-depth reviews of five priority goals: SDG3 (ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages); SDG5 (achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls); SDG8 (promoting sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all); SDG14 (conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development); and SDG17 (strengthening and revitalizing the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development).