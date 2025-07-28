Dubai – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced the resumption of its marketing platforms through the “Our Joyful Summer” event, held at the Arabian Center Mall, following a temporary two-month pause. The event spanned three consecutive days and witnessed notable engagement from visitors.

This initiative aims to enhance direct communication with the community, raise awareness about the Establishment’s housing services and projects, and respond to customers’ inquiries while providing the necessary guidance regarding procedures and applications.

The event also featured activities tailored for all family members, reflecting MBRHE’s commitment to supporting family stability and promoting public awareness of sustainable housing services—aligned with the objectives of the “Year of the Community” and the Establishment’s strategy for proactive service delivery.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment affirmed its commitment to expanding community engagement through interactive platforms that reflect its vision of enhancing citizen happiness and delivering innovative housing services that meet the aspirations of Emirati families.

MBRHE is currently preparing to launch its upcoming platform titled “Back to School,” coinciding with the start of the new academic year. The event will highlight a range of services and facilities aimed at supporting Emirati families during this important period.

These marketing initiatives are part of the Establishment’s broader plan to organize monthly events at various shopping centers, with the goal of strengthening positive community interaction and supporting initiatives that promote social cohesion and housing stability.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.mbrhe.gov.ae

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity committed to delivering proactive and sustainable housing services to UAE nationals through flexible policies and strategic partnerships, driven by innovation and digital transformation in line with Dubai’s future vision.

Media Inquiries:

Khalid Mohammed Al Bannai, Head of Communication, MBRHE

Email: kalbannai@mbrhe.com

Ghada Yousuf Abdullah, Communication Specialist, MBRHE

Email: gabdulla@mbrhe.com