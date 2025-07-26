The programme offers students high-level training and educational experiences at leading global universities and research institutions

United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched the 2025 Summer Abroad Programme, sending 270 top Grade 10 and 11 public school students to leading global universities and research institutions. The initiative supports MoE’s vision to equip future generations with the knowledge and skills to contribute to national development, as well as to enrich students’ academic journeys by enabling them to access prestigious institutions.

Held in July and August, the programme offers students high-level global training and educational experiences to broaden their horizons, enhance their academic and personal skills and deepen their understanding of innovation in fields such as AI, leadership and entrepreneurship. It also helps them make informed career choices, build global knowledge networks and develop the long-term skills needed to excel in education and innovation.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said: “The Summer Abroad program offers students hands-on training at top international scientific institutes, fostering academic growth, personal development, and broader cultural and scientific perspectives.”

The 2025 Summer Abroad Programme includes field visits and specialised training in six top innovation hubs – Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia and Malaysia. Students are supported by 29 trained academic supervisors, with this year’s edition of the programme also welcoming students of determination from Japan and South Korea.

For further information, please contact: