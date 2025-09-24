A strategic agreement that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports hub and supports the growth and development of the Euroleague into a new era.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Airways have officially become main sponsors of Euroleague Basketball for the next four years, an integrated collaboration that sets a new precedent in European sports. This landmark strategic alliance reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing stature in global sport and marks a defining moment in Euroleague Basketball’s commercial evolution, connecting the emirate with the competition’s passionate global fanbase of more than 90 million supporters.

Under the agreement, Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, are officially designated as Euroleague competitions’ Main Partners and Final Four Presenting Partner. Experience Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways branding will be prominently featured across Euroleague and EuroCup games, including in-arena signage, live broadcasts and jersey integration across all Euroleague participating teams. Over the four-year period, the Experience Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways logos will rotate across Euroleague team jerseys, ensuring balanced exposure.

The partnership also extends into the digital sphere, featuring extensive brand integration on Euroleague Basketball’s platforms and exclusive co-created content. Fans can also expect a slate of innovative activations aimed at deepening engagement, expanding the competitions’ global reach, and bringing audiences closer to the game.

H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This strategic partnership with Euroleague Basketball and Etihad Airways marks as significant step forward in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s presence on the global stage and reinforcing its position as a vibrant hub for basketball fans around the world, The impact of sport extends far beyond the court it drives economic growth by boosting tourism, attracting investment, and enhancing infrastructure for major events. This partnership stands as a key pillar of our Tourism Strategy 2030 – driving visitor growth, supporting economic diversification, and solidifying Abu Dhabi’s status as a preferred global destination for tourism, culture, and sport.”.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: "Euroleague represents the pinnacle of European basketball, and we're excited to support this incredible sporting spectacle alongside our valued partner DCT Abu Dhabi. Through our network, we connect fans from across the globe to witness world-class basketball, while this partnership allows us to reach new audiences who share our belief that the best experiences happen when you venture beyond borders."

Paulius Motiejunas, Euroleague Basketball CEO, said: “We are delighted to announce these partnerships, which embody our ambition to grow the game of basketball and foster meaningful global connections through sport. With Experience Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways joining us, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans while further strengthening the league’s international presence.”

The 2025–26 Euroleague season will mark another milestone, as the competition expands to 20 teams — welcoming newcomers Dubai Basketball — with the Regular Season tipping off on 30 September. The season will culminate with the prestigious Final Four in Athens, Greece, from 22–24 May 2026.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About Etihad Airways:

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Euroleague Basketball

Euroleague Basketball (EB) is a global leader in the sports and entertainment business, devoted to running the top European competitions of professional basketball clubs under a unique and innovative organizational model. Owned and administered by some of the most successful and historic clubs in the world, EB manages the continent’s two premier men’s basketball competitions, the EuroLeague and the BKT EuroCup, as well as the sport’s premier under-18 showcase, the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague.

The EB competitions bring the elite of European basketball to all five continents and to the entire sports community through the OTT platform EuroLeague TV. EB also organizes a series of community and educational activities, led by the One Team program, in alignment with the United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. On the academic side, the EB Sports Business MBA trains future professionals in sports management.