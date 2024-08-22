The 10th and 11th MSI cohorts run under the theme ‘Entrepreneurship for Social Impact,’ and is now open to all nationalities and ages to enable further diversity

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Authority of Social Contribution—Ma’an has announced its latest Social Incubator programme in partnership with startAD, the startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi. Following a hugely successful 9th cohort earlier this year, the theme for this edition will mirror ‘Entrepreneurship for Social Impact’.

The Ma’an Social Incubator is designed to support the development of a vibrant network of social enterprises that drive social innovation, bring best practices to solve Abu Dhabi's social challenges, and empower start-ups to develop solutions or services. This, in turn, fosters collaboration, innovation, and investment across Abu Dhabi’s communities. Applications for this cohort are open until September 10, 2024.

Start-ups can apply for the programme if their business is aimed at addressing priorities including People of Determination; Senior Citizens Services; Youth Rehabilitation and Support Services; Blue Collar Workers Wellbeing; Domestic Violence Victim Support and Advocacy Services; Individual Reintegration and Rehabilitation, and Economic Empowerment.

The latest cohort is open to all nationalities and ages to encourage a diverse and inclusive range of founders and innovators who will receive comprehensive support packages to elevate their social enterprises.

Designed to provide opportunities for businesses to bring their business ideas to life, the Ma’an Social Incubator will support 30 promising start-ups in the upcoming cohorts and provide them with resources for networking and mentorship. This will create a dynamic work environment built on collaboration and critical thinking in which businesses can thrive.

"To support the latest Social Incubator cohorts, Majra – the National CSR Fund – has certified the program with the 'Verified Sustainable Impact Project Stamp.' This recognition highlights the project's alignment with the UAE’s national priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

Salma Gharama, Social Entrepreneurship Division Director - The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said: “Ma’an Social Incubator is designed to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and amplify forward-thinking solutions addressing social priorities. Through this transformative programme, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an seeks to empower entrepreneurs and social startups with the tools, resources and support to implement their ideas.”

“The programme enables entrepreneurs to grow their business while creating a sustainable impact on the social sector economy and contribution to fostering knowledge sharing across the Abu Dhabi community.”

Dana Kamali, Chief Business Officer, at the National CSR Fund – MAJRA said: “We are pleased to support the latest edition of the Social Incubator Program, which is closely aligned with MAJRA’s vision of supporting projects that address national priorities in alignment with the UN SDG’s. This program aims to empower, recognize and accelerate social enterprises that contribute to advancing sustainable development in the UAE.'"

Ramesh Jagannathan, Managing Director, startAD said: “Fifty percent of the world’s population lives in urban settings now, and that number is expected to grow to 67% by 2050. Imagine the scale of how that would affect our societies. Abu Dhabi has consistently demonstrated the vision, investment of resources, and commitment to nurture the most cutting-edge and impactful innovation worldwide to build truly smart and sustainable cities that address the social well-being of all residents.”

“startAD is proud to work closely with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, to power startups with tangible growth opportunities to enter and grow in the UAE market through pilot projects with leading industry players.”

Startups play a vital role in the UAE, with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) contributing up to 63.5 percent of the economy's non-oil GDP in 2022. StartAD is committed to innovation that goes beyond laying a strong foundation for growth; it also encourages those with experience and interest in addressing pressing societal priorities, and finding solutions that improve the quality of life in impactful ways. Our collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an aims to support and empower emerging companies that make significant contributions to making the Emirate of Abu Dhabi richer and more vibrant.

This joint initiative solidifies our commitment to further strengthen collaborations between companies and attracting more entrepreneurs to join us in building paths towards a more sustainable and innovative society.

The teams selected will benefit from a range of tailored opportunities that will help them shape the future of their start-up, including funding based on milestone achievements. Other assets include empowering workshops and training geared to help them understand how to scale their business, expert mentorship and coaching. They will also have direct access to network with private and government partners, establishing connections with potential local and global investors. Other benefits include workspaces, tech discounts, masterclasses, endorsements for the UAE golden visa, post-programme support, and more.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an has supported projects in education, health, environment, and social sectors. Through collaborations with the Third Sector, government, and private entities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an helps amplify a culture of social participation, while aiming to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a key destination in which to live and work.

For more information about this cohort of the Ma’an Social Incubator programme, visit: https://maan.gov.ae/en/accelerate-your-impact/incubation/

-Ends-

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, supports and empowers the community including individuals, private and government sector enabling them to create social impact through growing an active third sector including social enterprises and voluntary groups and creating collaboration between sectors to drive social innovation

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an brings together the Government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions for social priorities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an ensures fundraising is distributed to causes across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, environment, the social sector and infrastructure.

The authority provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based groups and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.

About Majra

A federal entity setting the framework and governance for Sustainable Impact, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the UAE, while managing and directing efforts from the business sector towards SDGs and National Priorities and aligned with ESGs.

Majra launches national priority projects, verifies UAE-based sustainable impact projects, and provides opportunities for the business sector to collaborate, invest in and contribute to them. It certifies and awards corporates for their CSR and Sustainable Impact practices.

About startAD

startAD is an Abu Dhabi-based accelerator, steering local and global startups to scale in the UAE and beyond. Powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, startAD is a new model for innovation that creates customized and impact-driven programs in partnership with stakeholders including governments, corporations, investors, and innovation entities, furthering UAE’s transition into a knowledge-based economy. startAD’s unique sprint accelerator model enables corporations to further innovation by partnering with startups disrupting their core businesses, while equipping startups with the training and opportunity to pilot their solutions with industry leaders.

startAD offers unparalleled business advancement opportunities to local and global tech startups, SMEs, researchers, investors, and youth through an extensive range of programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong global network. Driving innovation in construction, retail, finance, and other priority industries in the UAE, startAD alumni startups have raised USD 70 million in investment, generated USD 50 million in revenue, secured over 50 global pilot projects with corporations, and created over 270 jobs worldwide.