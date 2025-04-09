Cairo, Egypt – Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat, officially inaugurated the new office of IGT Solutions at Maadi Technology Park in Cairo.

IGT Solutions; a leading provider of digital and data-driven transformation solutions is expanding its operations in Egypt as part of its strategic growth across different markets.

The event was attended by IGT Solutions’ Global CEO Katie Stein, ITIDA CEO Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, IGT Egypt Managing Director Mohamed Guemei, and senior officials from the Ministry of Communications and ITIDA.

IGT Solutions entered the Egyptian market in 2022 and currently operates a multilingual service center providing support in over eight languages, including English, Spanish, French, and German. The company plans to grow its local workforce from 450 to 2,000 professionals by 2027.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, stated that Egypt’s outsourcing industry is witnessing rapid growth: “Egypt’s outsourcing industry has tripled its global delivery centers in the past three years, reaching over 200 centers thanks to our efforts to expand talent pools and attract investment,”.

Talaat highlighted the diversity and sophistication of services provided, citing the Ministry’s strategy to expand the talent pool, strengthen digital infrastructure, and enhance competitiveness in high-value engineering services such as embedded systems, automotive software, semiconductor and electronics design.

“Egypt continues to attract top-tier outsourcing investments thanks to its cost-effectiveness, skilled workforce, and modern infrastructure,” noted Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA. He emphasized that the agency proudly supports companies like IGT Solutions in scaling global operations from Egypt and contributing to the growth of the local digital economy and Egypt’s thriving offshoring industry.

“This expansion reflects the growing confidence in Egypt’s strategic position as a regional outsourcing hub,” El-Zaher added, highlighting Egypt’s competitive edge in multilingual talent, advanced infrastructure, and favorable operating costs.

“Egypt offers a strong talent pipeline, multilingual capabilities, and a favorable business environment,” said Katie Stein, CEO of IGT Solutions. She emphasized the significance of global companies investing in the Egyptian market, stating: "We are thrilled to open our new office in Egypt, a market that presents immense opportunities for growth and expansion. Egypt offers an ideal business environment and a highly skilled workforce, which enhances our ability to deliver world-class outsourcing services powered by AI. Our expansion here reflects our commitment to providing innovative and efficient solutions to our clients worldwide."

Mohamed Guemei, Managing Director of IGT Solutions Egypt, highlighted the company’s vision: "The expansion of IGT Solutions in Egypt marks a strategic move towards building a more advanced digital future. Our company is dedicated to supporting the digital transformation of global enterprises, offering smart outsourcing solutions driven by innovation and modern technology. With the continued growth of Egypt’s outsourcing sector, this investment is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy and strengthen Egypt’s position as a leading global hub for outsourcing and customer experience services."

IGT Solutions’ operations in Egypt support global clients across sectors including travel, technology, banking, fintech, e-commerce, gaming, and the freelance economy. IGT Solutions is currently operates 31 delivery centers across 13 countries, employing over 25,000 CX experts and supporting clients in more than 35 languages.