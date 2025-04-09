Ranked second only to Paris as the world’s leading gastronomy capital, Dubai issued almost 1,200 new restaurant licences to operators in 2024

Growth of the food and beverage sector aligns with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A fusion of new openings, international accolades, and major events provided a recipe for success for Dubai’s gastronomy industry in 2024, further reinforcing the city’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing and most exciting culinary capitals.

According to the third annual Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, published by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the city’s food and beverage (F&B) sector had a remarkable year of growth, with almost 1,200 new restaurant licences issued to operators. With new openings spanning various categories and cuisines, Dubai’s unique culinary scene continues to showcase the city’s rich multicultural identity, catering to the eclectic tastes of both residents and visitors.

The surge in new dining outlets underscores Dubai’s commitment to diversifying its culinary offerings and the growth aligns with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. Gastronomy is a key component of this strategy, contributing to Dubai’s economic diversification and enhancing its appeal as a premier destination for food enthusiasts and industry investors.

In a survey of diners in Dubai, the latest edition of DET’s ‘Gastronomy Always On’ (GAON) report revealed a net satisfaction score (NSS) of 62%. Conducted in September and October 2024 with more than 1,100 respondents, offering a balanced representation of Dubai's diverse population, the GAON Wave 6 report highlighted shifting dining preferences alongside detailed demographic insights. The findings also revealed strong satisfaction levels across key elements of the city’s overall gastronomic offering, including in range of cuisines (NSS: 70% – up 3% compared to Wave 5); fusion and innovation (NSS: 61% – up 2%); cultural heritage (NSS: 58% – up 1%); and world-class chefs (NSS: 64% – up 2%).

Additionally, the findings underscore the city’s multicultural fabric. UAE nationals represented 18% of respondents, followed by MENA nationals (25%), South Asians (20%), North and Southeast Asians (10%), GCC nationals (12%), and Westerners and other nationalities (15%). This diversity mirrors the rich and varied culinary landscape that continues to make Dubai a global gastronomy hub.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai’s gastronomy sector is an integral part of the emirate’s tourism strategy and broader vision, and its ongoing growth is a testament to our visionary leadership and the objectives set out in the D33 Agenda to make Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live, work and invest in. The findings from the Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report 2024 further reinforce the city’s position as a global culinary hub and emphasise the diverse nature of Dubai’s food offering, drawn from the culture and cuisines of nearly 200 nationalities who live here.

“The past year has brought remarkable achievements that validate our strategic direction and at the heart of Dubai’s culinary success lies an unwavering commitment to excellence and quality within the hospitality sector. Looking ahead, we remain committed to further strengthening Dubai’s position as a world-class gastronomy hub. We will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders and partners, including small and medium enterprises and homegrown talent shaping the gastronomy landscape, and ensure they are supported in their endeavours and aligned with our initiatives to showcase and develop Dubai’s unique culinary scene.”

As part of DET’s market outreach initiatives, the department regularly surveys respondents in key visitor source markets about their attitudes and perceptions of Dubai’s gastronomy scene, and how the city compares to other global food destinations they have travelled to. In the latest Dubai International Brand Tracker, which includes findings based on visitor feedback, Dubai outperformed many of the world’s leading culinary destinations across key metrics. The benchmarking results for H1 2024 found that Dubai ranked second only to Paris as the world’s leading gastronomy capital, surpassing established destinations like London, New York, and Tokyo. Meanwhile, Dubai claimed top spot for the variety of dining experiences it offers, ahead of Paris and Singapore.

Digital and social media has also been a powerful tool in promoting Dubai’s culinary offerings and engaging with food enthusiasts. A strategic initiative by DET, the ‘Dubai Eats’ social media campaign showcases the emirate’s food scene with short-form videos, captivating images, and user-generated content that has increased market penetration and driven user engagement. Hashtags like #DubaiEats and #MyDubai have amplified the campaign’s reach, increasing engagement by 12.6% on Instagram alone, while interactive content like food challenges, chef stories, and behind-the-scenes kitchen tours have kept audiences hooked. According to DET data, 70% of UAE diners consult social media before choosing a restaurant, making an engaging online presence essential.

A growing appetite for value

Dining out remains a hugely popular pastime, with residents visiting restaurants 2.5 times per week on average, according to the GAON Wave 6 report. Casual and family dining restaurants have surged in popularity, with 84% of respondents confirming they have visited an establishment in this category, up from 78% in Wave 5. This reflects a growing appetite for relaxed dining experiences that offer good value for money without compromising on quality. The latest GAON report further highlighted the rise of affordable and accessible dining options such as food courts, street food, and food trucks, which cater to the city’s growing population of budget-conscious diners seeking convenience, value and quality from their dining experiences.

While Dubai embraces a modern and global dining ethos, its gastronomy sector remains deeply rooted in tradition. Restaurants specialising in Emirati and Arabic cuisines, like local favourites Al Fanar and Arabian Tea House, have seen a consistent rise in popularity, catering to both tourists seeking an authentic experience and residents looking to reconnect with regional flavours. At the same time, the city’s love for experimentation continues to shine, with a growing number of ‘third culture cuisine’ establishments offering fusion menus that blend international flavours in unique and creative ways.

Interestingly, the importance of cuisine diversity has become a top priority for diners. The GAON report shows that 49% of respondents consider the type of cuisine the most important factor when selecting a restaurant, up from 34% from Wave 5. This supports Dubai’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a culinary melting pot where diners can find everything from street-side shawarma to Peruvian-Japanese fusion.

When choosing where to dine, Dubai residents value hygiene as the most important deciding factor. Aligned with the city’s emphasis on safety and cleanliness, ensuring that diners feel secure in their chosen venues, hygiene was cited by 50% of all respondents. Other deciding factors include the type of cuisine offered (49%), ambiance (43%), service quality (42%), and value for money (38%). Online reviews have also become more influential in both everyday dining (27%) and special occasion (34%) decision-making.

Online searches and sustainability

Google data revealed that the number of unique online searches relating to Dubai’s F&B offerings reached 741,500 in the first seven months of 2024, rising 23.5% from the 600,500 searches logged during the same period a year earlier. Furthermore, Google’s ‘Interest in Dining Index’ – a metric that measures online consumer engagement with dining-related topics – showed a consistent rise in demand for Dubai’s F&B options in 2024.

An analysis of Google search volumes for specific cuisine types in Dubai also provided valuable insights into consumer preferences. Indian cuisine was the most searched by a wide margin, accounting for 34% of all dining-related searches in the first seven months of 2024, up from 28% during the same period in 2023. Other popular cuisines searched for online in the same period included Chinese and Lebanese. China cuisine searches on Google saw a 79% increase YoY, with the growth aligned with increasing visitor numbers from China and the broader North-East and South-East Asian markets. Lebanese cuisine maintained steady growth, with searches increasing by 32% YoY, from 31,000 in 2023 to 41,000 in 2024, highlighting the enduring popularity of this Middle Eastern staple.

Global accolades and events

With thousands of establishments – from local hidden gems to internationally renowned brands – the culinary excellence of Dubai’s restaurant sector has not gone unnoticed on the global stage. The third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai was unveiled in July 2024, featuring 106 restaurants across 35 cuisines, an increase of 16 restaurants from 2023. Four restaurants were awarded two stars, 14 with one star, three with a Green Star, 18 Bib Gourmands, and 66 MICHELIN-selected restaurants. On the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list, Trèsind Studio was ranked at No.13, while Orfali Bros Bistro was ranked at No.64 on the extended list. Additionally, Dubai ranked ninth in Time Out’s 2024 list of ‘The World's 20 Best Cities for Food Right Now’, with the popular city guide publication lauding the emirate’s culinary landscape as ‘more diverse and creative than it’s ever been’.

Dubai was in the spotlight in November 2024 as the city hosted the 8th edition of The Best Chef Awards – the first time the awards were held in the Middle East and its largest to date. At a spectacular ceremony at Atlantis, The Palm, the prestigious event underlined Dubai’s status as a global gastronomy capital, with 550 chefs from 61 countries honoured. Other major industry events included the 29th edition of Gulfood at Dubai World Trade Centre, which attracted more than 5,500 exhibitors and 150,000 visitors from 190 countries. With a theme of ‘Real Food, Real Business’, the show in February 2024 not only highlighted global culinary excellence, but also set the stage for transformative discussions about the future of the industry.

Strategic initiatives

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have played a crucial role in Dubai’s growth as a global dining destination. The Summer Restaurant Week was a key highlight of Dubai Summer Surprises in 2024, with more than 60 of the city’s finest dining establishments participating. Offering 10 days of gourmet gastronomy adventures and extraordinary discounts, the event was supported by strategic partners such as Emirates, talabat, and Majid Al Futtaim.

Dubai’s gastronomy scene continues to evolve and its growth is mirrored by continued success across the tourism and economic sectors, with the emirate welcoming 18.72 million international overnight visitors in 2024, an increase of 9% compared to the previous year. The F&B sector’s impact extends far beyond dining tables and attracting visitors. It serves as a crucial economic multiplier, generating tourism revenue, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening local supply chains. Supporting the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) in the emirate, the accommodation and food service activities sector increased by 3.7% in the first nine months of 2024, accounting for a total 3.4% share of Dubai’s overall GDP during the period.

To read the full Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report 2024, please visit

https://www.dubaidet.gov.ae/en/research-and-insights/gastronomy-industry-report-december-2024

