Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) successfully concluded its participation as Silver Sponsor of the Future Finance portfolio at the 14th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress, held from April 7-9 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. This strategic partnership underscores Awqaf Abu Dhabi's ongoing dedication to shaping the future of financial services through advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain, enhancing the transformative power of endowment management to drive social well-being, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability.

During the Congress, His Excellency Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, opened the Leaders' Session with a Special Address highlighting the evolving role of endowments as dynamic instruments supporting economic diversification and long-term financial resilience. H.E. Al Qassim stressed Awqaf Abu Dhabi's strategic approach to endowment management, which surpasses traditional investment models to actively foster community growth, global social development, and strategic sector investments in healthcare, education, and social welfare.

H.E. Al Qassim said, “The AIM Congress 2025 has once again proven to be a vital platform for fostering global collaboration and innovation in the financial sector. At Awqaf Abu Dhabi, we believe that endowments are not just financial assets but powerful tools for driving sustainable development and economic diversification. Our participation in this congress reflects our commitment to leveraging emerging technologies to create long-term financial resilience while empowering communities and driving positive change. By aligning with global best practices and adapting to the evolving financial landscape, we are contributing to the emirate's growth trajectory.”

Awqaf Abu Dhabi also showcased its diverse investment portfolio, which includes equities, AED 456 million in fixed deposits, over 4,000 real estate assets, around 200 million in cash and 500 million in fixed deposit for minors and interdicted individuals and its flagship AED 1 billion Healthcare Endowment Fund. Launched in 2024 in partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the fund plays a vital role in providing essential medical care to underserved communities, benefiting low-income expatriates, elderly residents, and children from underprivileged families.

With a diverse and growing portfolio of assets, including high-value income-generating investments, Awqaf Abu Dhabi adheres to the highest standards of wealth management. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of its beneficiaries through a range of impactful programs, including educational scholarships, healthcare services, and social welfare initiatives, all designed to promote long-term community empowerment and sustainable development.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.

