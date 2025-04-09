Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting pioneering and innovative national projects that aim to revive and promote authentic Emirati heritage while contributing to the diversification of Sharjah’s and the UAE’s economic base.

The Chamber underscored the importance of spotlighting these initiatives that not only celebrate the UAE’s rich cultural legacy but also reinforce the country’s growing reputation as a leading destination for sustainable eco-tourism built upon its distinctive cultural and natural foundations.

These statements were made during a visit by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, alongside a group of the Chamber’s board members and H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, to the Suwaidi Pearl Farm in Ras Al Khaimah, specifically in Al Rams area.

Founded in 2005 by Abdullah Rashid Al Suwaidi, the "Suwaidi Pearls" is the first pearl production farm in the Arabian Gulf. It was established with an aim to revive the legacy and rich history of Arabian pearl diving and highlight its historical, cultural, and economic value.

During the tour, the Sharjah Chamber delegation was briefed by Abdullah Rashid Al Suwaidi, Suwaidi Pearls Founder, on the scientific and environmentally sustainable techniques used in pearl cultivation.

The farm uses solar energy to power its facilities, playing a vital role in preserving biodiversity in the area while maintaining its marine ecosystems. Natural oyster farming methods are also employed to ensure sustainability.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais praised the initiative to establish and develop the Suwaidi Pearl Farm for its role in safeguarding a heritage craft deeply rooted in the UAE’s history. He affirmed the importance of supporting initiatives of such cultural, economic, and tourism significance.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber delegation’s visit falls within its strategic framework to enhance cooperation with sustainable national ventures that integrate heritage and tradition with innovation and modern sustainable development. This direction is further reinforced through SCCI’s sponsorship and continued support of Sharjah’s portfolio of specialized jewelry and gemstone exhibitions.

For his part, Abdullah Rashid Al Suwaidi said that the Sharjah Chamber’s visit represents valuable support for the Suwaidi Pearl Farm, a leading model in this field—being the only one of its kind in the region and worldwide where oysters are naturally propagated and cultivated.

He added that Suwaidi Pearls is honored to take part in the Jewels of Emirates Show, organized and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber, and to recently launch the “Rare Natural Pearls” Exhibition”.

The Suwaidi Pearl Farm also participated in a seminar that explored the UAE’s historical role and longstanding legacy in pearl production and documented the rich potential of its coasts in supplying the world with premium-quality pearls, while also spotlighting the traditional pearl-diving industry as an integral element of the UAE’s rich heritage.

