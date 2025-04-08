25,000 Family Iftar Boxes provided to families and individuals

Over 26,000 meals distributed via the ne’ma Smart Community Fridges

Approximately 656,500 kilograms of CO₂e emissions were avoided

UAE: ne’ma, the UAE National Food Loss and Waste Initiative has successfully concluded its ‘Valuing Our Roots’ campaign for Ramadan 2025, delivering a significant impact on food rescue, redistribution, and sustainability efforts nationwide.

As part of the UAE’s commitment to reducing food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030, ne’ma’s Ramadan initiatives mobilized key partners, volunteers, and hospitality sector stakeholders to rescue and redistribute high-quality surplus food to those in need. Through Family Iftar Boxes, Smart Community Fridges, and the large-scale One Million Surplus Meals initiative, ne’ma prevented edible food from going to waste while reinforcing the values of generosity and mindful consumption during the holy month.

The success of this year’s campaign was made possible through strong collaboration across government, real estate, food production and distribution, logistics, retail, and hospitality sectors. More than 23 partners played a critical role in supporting ne’ma’s food rescue efforts, helping to ensure surplus food reached individuals and families in need. This effort was further amplified by over 1,300 volunteers, who dedicated 21,000 hours to food collection, packing, and distribution.

The Family Iftar Boxes initiative successfully rescued nearly 250,000 kilograms of fresh surplus produce and non-perishable items, providing essential food supplies to over 8,800 low-income families across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. A total of 25,000 ne’ma Iftar boxes were distributed, each designed to sustain a family of four for a week. In addition to supporting families, the initiative contributed to sustainability efforts by preventing approximately 630,000 kilograms of CO₂e emissions and composting 4,000 kilograms of food waste to create 800 kilograms of organic compost to support local farming.

The ne’ma Smart Community Fridges initiative played a critical role in repurposing surplus meals from Iftar buffets, rescuing over 26,000 meals, amounting to 10,400 kilograms of food. These efforts provided nutritious meals to low-income individuals across Abu Dhabi and Dubai while preventing an additional 26,500 kilograms of CO₂e emissions. The network of 10 community fridges in Abu Dhabi and Dubai was supported by 37 participating hotels and key stakeholders from the hospitality and food service sectors.

Khuloud Hassan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of the Emirates Foundation and ne’ma’s Committee Secretary General, said: “Expanding ne’ma’s food rescue program this Ramadan allowed us to reach more communities across the UAE. The success of these initiatives highlights how meaningful collaboration between stakeholders can be transformative. Ramadan demonstrates the power of generosity and mindful consumption, but this momentum shouldn’t be limited to one month—this model of food rescue and redistribution can become part of everyday life in the UAE. By embedding these practices year-round, we can make a lasting impact in reducing food loss and closing the loop on food insecurity.”

H.E. Saleh Mohammed Algeziry, Director General of Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "At DCT Abu Dhabi, we take pride in our role to enrich the community with all we do, while sharing Abu Dhabi with the world. The UAE National Food Loss and Waste Initiative embodies our values as Abu Dhabi is a place where authentic Emirati hospitality is extended to all. We are proud to partner with ne’ma in showcasing the warmth of our culture, through the timeless tradition of generosity."

H.E. Salmeen Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer of Silal, said: “Silal is committed to supporting initiatives that promote sustainability and reduce food waste. Our partnership with ne’ma in its food rescue program for the second year is a testament to our shared mission to make a positive impact on communities and the environment. By working together, we are not only giving back to the community during the holy month but also contributing to the UAE’s long-term goal of halving food loss and waste by 2030. We are proud to be a key contributor to this transformative initiative, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to create a more sustainable and responsible food system for the future."

The Valuing Our Roots campaign reflects the UAE’s national priorities and aligns with the Year of Community by bringing together key stakeholders to reduce food waste and promote responsible consumption. As ne’ma continues to drive systemic change, it is setting the foundation for long-term, data-driven solutions that not only tackle food insecurity but also support the UAE’s efforts to become a nation where no food is wasted. This underscores the power of collaboration in creating widespread impact, driving tangible shifts in resource management, and shaping more mindful consumption behaviors.

About ne'ma

ne'ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, is a response to the call to action by the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to reduce food waste, encourage individual and social responsibility, and promote sustainable practices across the food value chain.

Established in 2022, ne'ma aims to address overproduction and overconsumption and build new standards that can contribute to the reduction of food loss and food waste, reconnecting with the country's deep-rooted traditional values of social responsibility and mindful stewardship of national resources.

For more information, please visit: www.nema.ae