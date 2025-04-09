United Arab Emirates – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a federal decree appointing His Excellency Mubarak Ali Abdullah Al Neyadi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice.

Al Neyadi held numerous leadership positions within the Ministry of Defence, including Commander of Al Dhafra Air Base, Commander of Air Operations, Director of the Joint Operations Centre, Head of the Executive Department for Defence Policies and Strategic Affairs, and Chairman of the Military Operations and Strategic Planning Authority. Additionally, Al Neyadi chaired several specialized national committees and led strategic projects across various domains throughout his distinguished career.