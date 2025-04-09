The update aims to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati products locally and abroad.

Companies have up to a year to transition to the new label designs and conformity marks.

Abu Dhabi – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has issued a resolution updating 12 national conformity marks and efficiency labels, aligned with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn) and in support of the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) initiative. The move aims to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati products in both domestic and international markets while attracting new investments.

The updates introduce a new visual identity for the badges and labels, along with a transitional period for manufacturers and suppliers to comply with the new procedures. The transition period is set at 12 months for products already in local markets and 6 months for imported products, ensuring that companies have ample time to adjust.

The updated conformity marks and efficiency labels include the following:

UAE Standards and Metrology Mark

National Conformity Mark “Compliant”

Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Products Mark (Biodegradable)

Conformity Mark for Legal Measurement Instruments (Verified)

Environmental Mark

Free-Range Chicken Mark

Made in the Emirates Mark

Energy Efficiency Label for Electrical Appliances

Water Efficiency Label

RFID Tire Label

Environmental Performance Label for Paints and Varnishes

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said: “MoIAT is committed to enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati products locally and internationally, in line with Operation 300bn. The recent resolution to update the national conformity marks and efficiency labels will reinforce the position of Emirati products in regional and global markets while supporting companies that strive to manufacture high-quality goods.”

He added, “The UAE has a mature quality infrastructure system, ranking fifth in this year’s Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index, as reported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Network on Quality Infrastructure (INet QI). This achievement reflects our continuous collaboration with federal and local government entities, as well as private sector companies, to enhance performance, productivity, and industrial competitiveness, ultimately improving the quality of our products and their export capabilities.”

HE Al Suwaidi emphasized, “We take immense pride in Emirati products that bear the Made in the Emirates Mark, which distinguishes them in international markets due to their exceptional quality. By enhancing our national conformity marks and efficiency labels, we aim to facilitate trade, eliminate technical barriers, and unlock additional investment opportunities.”

A national market survey conducted by MoIAT in 2023 highlighted the UAE’s commitment to global best practices, revealing a 93% product compliance rate with UAE standards in local markets. This showcases the robustness of the country’s quality infrastructure, enhances consumer confidence, and contributes to national economic growth.

MoIAT will host the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates, set to be the largest edition yet in terms of delegates, exhibitors, event space, and announcements. Scheduled for May 19-22, 2025, this edition will serve as a premier platform for local and regional investment, as well as industrial and technological cooperation. All local and international companies are invited to participate, and the event will showcase new incentives, enablers, and guaranteed purchasing opportunities under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program.