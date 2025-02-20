Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has been awarded the Best New Banknote Issue for 2025 for the 500 Dirham in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. The announcement was made during the "High Security Printing EMEA" conference held in Basel, Switzerland, at the beginning of February 2025. The banknote features a design that reflects the UAE's journey in the field of sustainability and embodies the Central Bank's strong commitment to promoting sustainable solutions in the financial sector.

This new recognition is attributed to the CBUAE's implementation of the latest technical specifications and advanced security features. The banknote has three-dimensional designs and the incorporation of advanced security technologies. These technologies were previously employed in the award-winning ‘Best New Banknote 2023’ edition of the AED 1000 banknote. This achievement establishes the UAE as the first country in the Middle East to issue banknotes featuring the region’s largest surface-applied foil stripe.

This banknote, part of the third polymer series, was printed by Oumolat Security Printing, a fully owned subsidiary by CBUAE, and entered circulation on 30th November 2023.

The issuance supports the vision of the wise leadership to accelerate the transition to a green economy to ensure a future based on sustainable development. In a strategic move towards sustainability, the CBUAE opted for polymer material, making the new banknotes more durable and longer lasting than traditional banknotes. This material, fully recyclable, significantly reduces its environmental impact.

On the front side, it displays the image of the bold architecture of the Terra Sustainability Pavilion in Expo City Dubai, a testament to the UAE's commitment to a sustainable future rooted in the principles laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The reverse side highlights the Museum of the Future in Dubai, bridging the past with the future as an architectural and engineering marvel. Also prominent on the reverse side of the polymer banknote is an image of iconic landmarks, namely Emirates Towers, and the Burj Khalifa on the right side, which is the world’s tallest building standing at 828 meters high with more than 160 floors, is a beacon of sustainability as it derives most of its power from solar.

Remaining committed to inclusivity; CBUAE has included prominent symbols in braille to help blind and visually impaired consumers in recognizing the banknote and determining its value.

On this achievement, HE. Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor - Banking Operations & Support Services CBUAE and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oumolat Security Printing Company, said: The Central Bank of the UAE's AED 500 banknote winning the 'Banknote of the year' award is a testament to our dedication to sustainability and innovation. We are proud to lead the region in introducing banknotes with advanced security features and materials that minimize environmental impact. Additionally, our dedication to inclusivity ensures that our banknotes are accessible to all, with Braille symbols aiding visually impaired users."

About Oumolat:

Oumolat is the premier high-security printing company in the Middle East, strategically located to serve global markets. Founded in 2016, Oumolat specialises in producing banknotes for the UAE and international markets, setting industry standards in security and quality. As a fully owned subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, Oumolat is dedicated to expanding through emerging governmental and business relationships. Committed to excellence, the company collaborates with multiple suppliers to provide independent service solutions that meet diverse customer expectations and requirements, both technically and economically. Oumolat boasts highly flexible production capabilities, allowing it to print on all substrate types. In addition to banknote printing, Oumolat is diversifying its operations to offer other high-security products and services, such as tax stamps, through its joint venture with O&S Security Solutions. The company remains open to further partnerships and expansion opportunities both within the UAE and globally.