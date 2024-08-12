Dubai:

World-class healthcare system

HE Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), stressed that the UAE has developed a comprehensive health system that sustainably improves the quality of life thanks to the support and directives of the wise leadership, with human health and safety at the core of MoHAP’s values and strategy.

In a statement on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, observed annually on August 13, Al Owais said that the Ministry of Health and Prevention has achieved remarkable successes in the fields of organ donation and transplantation, excelling in areas such as medical staff development, health facility enhancement, national capacity building, international partnerships, and scientific research. This has positioned the UAE as a beacon of humanitarianism and innovation, recognized globally for its exceptional achievements.

Impressive results

His Excellency emphasised that the UAE's milestones in organ donation illustrate the country’s role as a leader in humanitarian initiatives, adding that the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue - 'Hayat', has realised impressive results, highlighting the UAE’s leadership and effectiveness in the health sector.

Al Owais further noted that MoHAP is committed to strengthening collaboration with both the public and private health sectors to attract international best practices in organ transplantation, thereby reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in this vital speciality.