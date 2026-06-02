Abu Dhabi – The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA), a flagship initiative of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, has concluded the final evaluation phase for its 22nd edition. The results will be submitted to the Award’s Board of Trustees for review, and for identifying key models that have significantly promoted economic development across Abu Dhabi. This stage follows a series of comprehensive assessments across all award categories to evaluate the scale and significance of the impact achieved by participating organisations and individuals.

Over recent months, a thorough evaluation process was undertaken, focusing on measuring the tangible outcomes delivered by participants across their respective fields. The final assessment phase reflects SKEA’s emphasis on recognising achievements that drive meaningful and measurable impact. Evaluation committees prioritized performance indicators, measurable outcomes, and the effectiveness of development initiatives and programmes in driving progress across businesses, human capital, and communities.

Submissions that advanced to the final stages showcased diverse private sector contributions towards supporting development priorities. These included initiatives aimed at developing national talent, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance productivity, expanding business operations into new markets, and establishing partnerships and community programmes for sustainable impact. SKEA emphasized participants’ ability to translate ideas and initiatives into practical, scalable, and sustainable outcomes, highlighting the private sector’s critical role in strengthening economic competitiveness and fostering innovation for a future-ready business environment.

The 22nd edition attracted more than 230 applications, marking an 80% growth compared to the previous cycle. The evaluation process assessed impact and outcomes across key areas, including talent development, technology, social responsibility, entrepreneurship, supply chains, and export growth. The Award continues to highlight the importance of measuring long-term results and impact, reinforcing the private sector’s contribution to achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The results will soon be presented to the Award’s Board of Trustees for review and approval, ahead of the official announcement of the winners of the 22nd edition. The recognition will highlight organisations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional impact and sustainable value generation for the economy and society.

Launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber in 1999 and named in honour of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award continues to play a pivotal role in showcasing best practices and success stories that support Abu Dhabi’s development journey and strengthen its position as a leading destination for business, investment, and innovation.