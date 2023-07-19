Sharjah: In the face of escalating global challenges, the “Paris Summit for a New Global Financial Pact” recognised a critical deviation from the global development path. Pressing issues, such as the significant disparity in greenhouse gas emissions, predominantly originating from developed countries, coupled with the vulnerability of 97% of the world’s population in developing nations to climate change, underscore the urgency for change and course correction.

To address the consequences of these challenges, the UAE continues to play a crucial role on the global stage actively engaging both local and international public opinion. The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has incorporated these efforts into its diverse activities, including the coveted Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA). With a particular focus on food security, the award has allocated two new international categories in its 10th edition, to highlight the vital role of effective communication in confronting global challenges. By fostering a balanced media discourse, they also aim to restore confidence in governments' capacity to navigate these crises.

Addressing food security as a development priority

The “Best Communication Plan to Support Food Security Programmes” category recognises exceptional communication plans, developed by governmental, semi-governmental, or private entities, international or civil society organisations, that effectively contributed to addressing the paramount issue of food security, by developing solutions, raising awareness, and mobilising global efforts to ensure sustainable and accessible food for affected communities. With over 811 million people experiencing chronic hunger, as highlighted in the 2021 United Nations report, which also revealed that 20% of developing countries face hunger, this category emphasises the need to tackle this critical issue.

Positive social impact through effective communication

The “Best Communication Practices or Campaigns Addressing Developmental Challenges” category honours those that have successfully implemented programs or communication campaigns leading to positive outcomes in addressing economic and social challenges. These initiatives from governmental, semi-governmental, private entities and institutions, involve supporting small and medium enterprises, promoting skill-building programmes, crafts and family projects, as well as facilitating access to financing. Such efforts aim to enhance living standards and reduce unemployment rates, making a positive impact on societies.

For the past decade, the prestigious SGCA has served as a platform to showcase exemplary models in the communication field that have effectively delivered governmental and institutional messages, fostering meaningful connections with diverse populations, and addressing their concerns. The submission for the award is open until August 15th, and interested parties can complete the submission forms through the website: www.igcc.ae.