Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has achieved a new milestone by obtaining the SPIRE™ Smart Building Program – Gold Level certification, becoming the first government entity in the Middle East to receive this prestigious global recognition. The certification was awarded in collaboration with UL Solutions and DQS.

The SPIRE™ Program is an internationally recognized framework for evaluating the performance of smart buildings and facilities. It was developed by UL Solutions in partnership with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), and is based on a comprehensive assessment methodology across six core pillars: power and energy, life and property safety, health and well-being, connectivity, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

This achievement reaffirms MBRHE’s leadership in adopting global best practices in smart urban development, sustainability, and digital transformation — in alignment with the vision of the wise leadership and the Government of Dubai’s aspirations to build smart, sustainable cities and advance the objectives of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Dhilal bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, stated:

“We are proud to receive this international certification, which reflects the establishment’s leading position in the region and embodies its ongoing efforts to implement advanced digital transformation practices, enhance energy efficiency, elevate quality of life, and drive sustainability across the housing ecosystem.”

Achieving the SPIRE™ Gold Level stands as a testament to MBRHE’s commitment to developing innovative and integrated smart housing solutions that enhance citizens’ well-being and reinforce Dubai’s status as a global model for smart and sustainable cities.

For inquiries and more information, please visit the establishment’s official website: www.mbrhe.gov.ae

