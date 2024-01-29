Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh: Our participation showcases Sharjah’s attractive investment environment.

Over 1,000 project owners and investors participated in our high-profile sessions, highlighting the significant interest and engagement in our initiatives.

Emirati diplomatic figures visit the Invest in Sharjah booth.

Engaged in strategic meetings with top investment entities in Hong Kong, including Pan Asia Capital, Labuan International Business and Financial Centre, and Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, to explore and enhance investment opportunities.

Sharjah: The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) presented its unique investment opportunities during the recent Asian Financial Forum, revealing the array of its services and facilities aimed at stimulating growth and trade exchange in the Arab region as well as the Asian continent.

During the two-day event, the Invest in Sharjah delegation was led by His Excellency Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, and Hamad Al Shamsi, Regional Investment Promotion Manager at Invest in Sharjah.

The 17th edition of the forum, held on January 24-25 in Hong Kong, gathered over 7,000 participants, including 160 senior figures and economic experts from 70 different countries, and more than 120 global exhibitors, as they discussed the reality and future of the global economy from an Asian perspective.

Invest in Sharjah participation featured a dedicated booth for Sharjah that depicts the investment landscape and facilitated discussions about collaboration with key Asian market decision-makers. The entity’s officials also promoted the vital sectors of Culture and Tourism, Mobility and Logistics, Health and Wellbeing, Greentech, Human Capital and Innovation, Advanced Manufacturing, and Agri-Food Technology.

The Invest in Sharjah booth witnessed the visit of Their Excellencies Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the Ambassador of the UAE to the People's Republic of China, and Sheikh Saoud Almualla, Consul General of the UAE in Hong Kong, where they emphasized on the importance of the office's proactive engagement in such forums aimed at enhancing the investment landscape, both within the UAE and, more specifically, in Sharjah.

Showcasing Sharjah as a prime investment destination

Speaking on their participation, HE Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, the Invest in Sharjah CEO stated, “Our participation at an international event like the Asian Financial Forum is filled with unique opportunities and insights. During our visit we gained valuable perspectives on investor trends while showcasing Sharjah’s attractive investment environment. We were glad to find significant interest in our emirate’s diverse offerings, facilities, and advantageous business environment, cementing Sharjah’s status as a prime investment destination for the region and the globe.”

He added, “Our participation underscores the robust economic ties between Sharjah, Hong Kong, and China. Sharjah is currently home to 47 companies from Hong Kong, 14 operating on the emirate’s mainland and 33 in its free zones, with trade volumes exceeding AED 11.8 million.”

Visits and Engagements to enhance economic collaboration

The delegation participation also included meetings with Hong Kong's leading economic and investment bodies, including Pan Asia Capital, specialized in the field of investment and asset management, and the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre, that offers global investors and businesses the benefits of being in a well-regulated and supervised jurisdiction. The delegation also held a meeting with Dr. Jonathan CHOI Koon-shum, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (CGCC).

The Invest in Sharjah delegation engaged in the forum's three main sessions focused on fintech, healthcare, sustainability, and clean technology as well as sessions that brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and other financiers. These sessions were attended by more than 1000 project owners and investors.

The Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong is among the most distinguished economic events. It focuses on the current and future state of the economy from an Asian perspective, exploring topics like economic expectations, Asian-led multilateralism, asset and wealth management, insurance and risk management, philanthropy, and impact investing.