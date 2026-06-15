Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting private-sector growth, highlighting the launch of the integrated logistics corridor connecting the emirate’s ports with ports in Oman through land border crossings as a key driver of regional trade and business competitiveness.

SCCI noted that the project is designed to enhance trade flows, expand logistics options for businesses, and strengthen regional supply chain efficiency, adding that it would continue to support companies in maximising the benefits of this advanced logistics system.

The remarks were made during the Sharjah Chamber’s regular meeting held at its headquarters and chaired by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of SCCI, and H.E. Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, along with members of the Board of Directors.

Also present were H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, as well as senior officials from the Chamber’s departments and affiliated entities.

The meeting featured a detailed presentation of the strategic initiatives launched by the Sharjah Chamber and the key achievements recorded between 2023 and the end of the first half of 2026. The presentation highlighted SCCI’s progress across key areas focused on improving the business ecosystem, strengthening private-sector support, and enhancing Sharjah’s economic competitiveness.

The Sharjah Chamber reported that its total registered memberships grew from 72,000 to over 80,000, recording a growth of around 10%, and that the number of certificates of origin issued during the period exceeded 140,000.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said Sharjah’s sustained economic growth reflects the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose policies have established a diversified and sustainable economic model.

He noted that this strategy has enabled the emirate to navigate global economic transformations more effectively while proactively addressing emerging challenges through a portfolio of integrated strategic projects across key sectors.

Al Owais also praised the ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council. He explained that this support has strengthened the economy’s preparedness for future growth, enhanced the efficiency of development planning and project delivery, and further advanced the business environment, competitiveness, and economic sustainability.

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi commended the efforts of SCCI’s employees and highlighted a series of achievements recorded over the past three years that have contributed to strengthening Sharjah’s economic competitiveness and enhancing its business environment.

He stated that the Sharjah Chamber expanded the emirate’s network of economic relations by signing 30 memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements with local and international economic institutions. In parallel, the Chamber hosted more than 80 business forums and networking events, strengthening connectivity between local and international businesses and unlocking new opportunities for strategic investment partnerships.

Al Awadi noted that the Sharjah Chamber has intensified its efforts to connect local businesses with international markets through trade missions to Africa and South Asia, in addition to receiving more than 90 diplomatic and commercial delegations. These initiatives form part of a broader strategy to reinforce Sharjah’s position as an attractive investment and business destination and deepen international economic cooperation.

He added that SCCI has continued to strengthen its engagement with the business community by hosting 20 Business Council meetings and establishing new councils for the Indian, Pakistani and Portuguese business communities in Sharjah.

Al Awadi also highlighted the Chamber’s efforts to advance private sector support by maintaining regular consultations with Sectoral Business Groups to address business challenges and improve the regulatory and operating environment. More than 90 recommendations submitted by these groups were reviewed and followed up, strengthening stronger public-private collaboration and contributing to the development of more effective cooperation mechanisms across the emirate’s key economic sectors.

The Sharjah Chamber continued to drive retail growth, boost tourism, and stimulate commercial activity across the emirate through an integrated calendar of festivals, promotional campaigns, and community-focused events. Its flagship Sharjah Summer Promotions campaign generated more than AED 800 million in retail revenues, while complementary initiatives such as Sharjah Ramadan Festival and Sharjah Shopping Promotions further supported consumer spending and business activity.

In parallel, the Chamber expanded its efforts to promote agricultural heritage and local products through specialised events, including the Al Dhaid Date Festival, which attracted more than 20,000 visitors in its fifth edition, alongside the Al Dhaid Dates Festival, Khorfakkan Mango Festival, Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, East Coast Marine Environment Festival, and Pearl of the East Coast Festival.

These events have played an important role in diversifying tourism offerings and driving economic activity in Sharjah’s Central and Eastern regions. The Chamber also launched a dedicated promotional initiative for Souq Shari'at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq in Sharjah’s Central Region to strengthen cultural identity, support entrepreneurs and SMEs, and encourage heritage tourism in line with the area’s ongoing development projects.

The meeting also highlighted the achievements of SCCI’s affiliated entities and their growing contribution to Sharjah’s economic and business ecosystem. The Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (TAHKEEM) recorded strong performance, expanding its role in dispute resolution and commercial legal services. The Centre signed 38 memoranda of understanding, concluded 341 contracts, resolved 52 conciliation and settlement cases, and handled 133 commercial mediation cases, underscoring its role in providing a secure legal framework that supports business continuity and investor confidence.

Meanwhile, Expo Centre Sharjah continued to strengthen its position as a leading destination for exhibitions and events by hosting more than 95 events annually and attracting over 3 million visitors, reinforcing its contribution to economic activity across the emirate.

The Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC) affiliated with the Sharjah Chamber also delivered strong results in enhancing workforce development, organising 71 in-house training programmes and 258 external programmes that benefited 1,797 participants from both the public and private sectors. Additionally, the Centre trained 60 SCCI employees, hosted 223 university students from within and outside the UAE, established 16 strategic partnerships with local and international institutions, and expanded participation in its Strategic Business Leadership Programme to 104 participants.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on the strategic importance of Sharjah’s new integrated logistics corridor with Oman, launched as part of an advanced logistics system to strengthen connectivity between the two ports via land border.

The Sharjah Chamber announced plans to conduct a series of awareness workshops to help businesses understand and maximise the opportunities created by the corridor. The initiative is expected to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline trade flows, and expand logistics choices for businesses operating across regional markets.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com