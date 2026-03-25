Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) affirmed its commitment to mobilising all its capabilities and intensifying efforts to support its members across all economic sectors.

The Chamber seeks to provide integrated services and facilities that enable private sector representatives in Sharjah to expand and develop their businesses. It also aims to strengthen coordination with relevant government entities to introduce strategic initiatives that drive economic growth, enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the industrial sector, address evolving market challenges, and ensure long-term business sustainability.

The statement was made during a meeting held by the Sharjah Chamber with the Industries Sector Business Group operating under its umbrella. The meeting was chaired by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and attended H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

Also present were Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector; Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations; and Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Industries Sector Business Group; along with several members representing major companies and manufacturing facilities operating in Sharjah.

The meeting reviewed the operational landscape of the industrial sector in the emirate of Sharjah, focusing on the performance of industrial establishments and the latest operational developments shaping the sector. Discussions also addressed the key challenges and requirements facing this vital sector.

Participants explored several proposals and recommendations aimed at aligning industrial performance with emerging economic trends and current market conditions, with the objective of enhancing operational sustainability, enhancing production efficiency, and strengthening competitiveness across local and regional markets.

The meeting underscored the readiness and resilience of Sharjah’s business ecosystem, which serves as a fundamental pillar in enabling the private sector to respond effectively to evolving economic dynamics. Participants highlighted the importance of the strategic efforts undertaken by the UAE to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of supply chains.

They noted that these efforts are supported by an advanced system of economic and logistical enablers that strengthen the competitiveness of the business environment according to leading global standards.

The country’s diversified network of land and maritime gateways, strategically distributed across key geographic locations, was highlighted as a critical asset for sustaining industrial operations and providing greater flexibility in supply and export logistics, thereby facilitating trade flows and meeting the evolving demands of local and regional markets.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that the Sharjah Chamber continues to reinforce its role as a central bridge between the private sector and government entities. He noted that the Chamber is advancing an integrated operational framework based on flexibility and innovation in designing initiatives that support multiple economic sectors, particularly the industrial sector.

He explained that these initiatives aim to enhance the efficiency and adaptability of the business environment in response to rapidly evolving economic dynamics, while supporting the sustainable growth of the private sector and enabling companies to expand their operations and strengthen their competitiveness at both local and regional levels.

Al Owais added that the emirate of Sharjah possesses advanced economic and logistical capabilities, supported by a resilient business environment, modern infrastructure, and a strategic geographic location connecting it to regional and global markets.

The Chairman and members of the Industries Sector Business Group praised the prompt response of SCCI’s officials in convening the meeting, describing it as a clear demonstration of the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to supporting the industrial sector and reinforcing its role in the emirate’s economic development.

They highlighted the importance of strengthening direct communication channels with sector representatives, which contributes to identifying challenges and operational needs. They also stressed the need to facilitating the development of targeted solutions and initiatives that enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the industrial business environment.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com