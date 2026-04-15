Egypt will launch a dedicated “child SIM card” featuring secure internet packages, parental controls, and age-based social media restrictions before 30 June 2026, the cabinet spokesman said, as the government drafts comprehensive legislation to protect minors in the digital environment.

Cabinet Spokesman Mohamed El-Homosany stated the SIM card initiative is part of a proposed governance framework for child online protection. The framework also includes a “fixed internet control” mechanism, developed in coordination with telecommunications operators, to provide content classification and parental controls via terminal devices supporting multiple network identifiers.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly directed the swift completion of the draft law on internet child protection, currently being prepared by the Cabinet’s Board of Advisors, so it can be shared with relevant authorities to produce a comprehensive bill.

Madbouly confirmed the government is executing directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to urgently draft legislation that counters risks in the digital environment, ensures a safe online space, and protects societal values.

The executive measures reviewed during the meeting address the legislative and regulatory handling of online betting, counterfeit currency distributed through video games, and digital addiction. Authorities are also working to regulate companies operating in this sector. El-Homosany noted the government is developing a unified national vision, stating that protecting youth from these digital risks is a matter directly tied to national security.

The proposed governance framework mandates the activation of protection tools on digital platforms, including age verification, parental controls, and content classification. It also requires enhanced transparency through periodic reports, user complaint mechanisms to monitor compliance, and the launch of awareness campaigns promoting safe and responsible internet usage.

Separately, Madbouly confirmed the government is expediting the finalisation of several family-related bills—covering the Muslim family, the Christian family, and a family support fund—for submission to the House of Representatives. A meeting will be held this week to follow up on these draft laws, which the prime minister said would provide radical solutions to problems arising from current legislation.

The meeting to address digital risks was attended by Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy, Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hindi, and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Abdel Aziz Qanswa.

Also present were Head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation Khaled Abdel Aziz, Head of the National Media Authority Ahmed El-Moslemani, Head of the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood Sahar Al-Sonbaty, CEO of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Mohamed Shamroukh, and other relevant officials.

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