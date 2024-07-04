Sharjah: The 11th Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) is set to revolutionise innovation and creativity for university and school students with two awards: the Universities Challenge, in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates University, and the Artificial Intelligence Skills Camp (AISC), in partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF).

These awards offer young innovators the chance to design and present groundbreaking projects that enhance applied education in technical fields and artificial intelligence. Participants are nominated by relevant partners, ensuring precise evaluation of their outstanding capabilities and potential.

H.E Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), stated, “One of the key objectives of the SGCA is to shape the future of communication in the Arab region and promote it globally. This is why we target young university and school students, because when we develop their capabilities and creativity, we invest in the future of communication. We are dedicated to the continued development of the new generation of communication champions who contribute to shaping this field through innovative solutions and ideas.”

Universities Challenge honours student-led communication innovations

The three-day Universities Challenge targets university students from GCC countries, bringing together creative students to compete in designing and presenting projects that achieve tangible social returns and foster positive interaction between government institutions and society. This includes developing new services that enhance institutional performance and establishing digital platforms that facilitate government-citizen interactions. The challenge aims to honour the best project, stimulate a culture of innovation among university students, and develop their intellectual and practical skills, paving the way for them to become future leaders in government communications and contribute to its improvement.

H.E Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Acting Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, commented: “The UAEU’s participation in the SGCA aligns with the vital role of effective partnerships in translating national visions and strategies, and shaping a bright future in the UAE. This is achieved through communication and idea exchange with various entities, the adoption of government models and concepts, and tools to create positive change and innovative solutions that empower individuals and communities.”

He added: “Through this partnership, the university organises the 3rd challenge to encourage local and international students to innovate and design outstanding projects that utilise government communication mechanisms in content creation, serving as crucial decision-making tools that impact individuals and build strong, civilised communities. The focus is on aligning with the fast-paced technical developments globally and their impact on content creation.”

AISC: Boosting technical creativity in AI

The Artificial Intelligence Skills Camp (AISC) returns for the second consecutive year at the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), targeting students aged 12-17. AISC provides an exceptional creative environment that educates students and enhances their practical skills in artificial intelligence. The camp offers a comprehensive understanding of AI basics, its practical applications, and integration into daily life.

The camp aims to teach students AI applications in the production and management of government, media, and service content, providing skills to produce various media content forms. Participants will receive educational materials from certified instructors in AI and the Metaverse, gaining insights into AI across various fields and learning the fundamentals of this modern technology. Prizes will be awarded by a jury for outstanding projects at the camp's conclusion.

Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, CEO of AIJRF, emphasised the award's significance and its key regional and global roles, noting, “Since its inception, the SGCA has been a pivotal and global incentive for many government entities and institutions. It is more than an award honouring excellence; it is an essential educational and motivational tool, boosting effective media content creation in government communications and fostering robust media strategies.”

Dr. Abdulzaher also highlighted AIJRF's four-year partnership with SGMB, underscoring, “We believe in the importance of this award and the global positive impact it delivers annually. The award’s transparency and clear scientific and organisational standards open new horizons for all government entities worldwide to compete and showcase the best government communication practices in the human service field.”​