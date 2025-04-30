Groundbreaking partnership will reward tech-savvy travellers with tokenised Web3 experiences, exclusive perks and next-generation loyalty for the digital age

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Open World, a Web3 technology innovator, to explore new possibilities in tourism through blockchain-powered travel rewards.

Unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market 2025, a fitting stage for an initiative that places Ras Al Khaimah at the forefront of tourism innovation, the agreement aims to introduce a rewards system using tokenisation – a digital approach that could offer travellers new ways to engage with and enjoy the destination.

Through this collaboration, RAKTDA and Open World will explore how blockchain-based rewards can be integrated into the tourism ecosystem through:

Curated tourism experiences

Personalised offers and access to exclusive events

Digital reward tokens on tourism spend

Secure transactions within the Ras Al Khaimah tourism ecosystem

Unlocking a new segment

With a global shift toward digital-first travel preferences, particularly among younger, tech-savvy demographics, RAKTDA’s move taps into a lucrative and largely untapped market. The project will investigate new ways of inspiring travel decisions and building loyalty in key source markets including North America, the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

From beaches to blockchain – a destination of the future

Ras Al Khaimah is uniquely positioned to deliver this next-generation travel experience. Known as the Nature Emirate, it boasts a landscape of contrasting terrains – from deserts and beaches to mountains and mangroves – as well as luxury resorts, culture and heritage sites and adrenalin-filled attractions such as the world’s longest zipline, Jais Flight.

With this reward programme the emirate becomes a digital playground too, offering TECH-savvy travellers more than just a holiday – but a way to earn, explore and experience.

The initiative also reflects RAKTDA’s agile, collaborative tourism ecosystem – uniting public and private sector players to drive innovation and visitation. Through flexible partnerships with hotels, airlines, and attractions providers, the programme will support creative revenue management, stimulate off-peak travel, and unlock value across the tourism supply chain.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented:

"This is a bold leap into the future of travel. As the first destination to develop a tokenised rewards programme of this kind, we are not only drawing a new mega-audience to Ras Al Khaimah but also reinforcing our position as a destination of the future – one that embraces innovation, inclusivity and immersive travel. Ras Al Khaimah is ready to welcome the next generation of explorers."

Matt Shaw, CEO of Open World, added: "We are thrilled to bring our Web3 expertise and global network to this game-changing partnership with RAKTDA. By tokenising travel, we can create more rewarding and interactive experiences that will resonate with millions worldwide. Ras Al Khaimah is setting a new benchmark for what tourism can be in the digital age."

