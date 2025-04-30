First phase covers over 50% of Dubai Municipality services.

Aligned with Dubai Government’s ‘360-Degree Services Policy’ to deliver integrated, proactive, and seamless services.

Development of second phase underway to expand service coverage.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the first phase of its Virtual Appointment System, designed to improve the customer experience by allowing users to enquire about services and follow up on requests remotely, without the need to visit a service centre. The initiative aims to simplify access to municipal services, enhance service efficiency, and streamline communication through a user-friendly digital platform.

The launch supports the objectives of the Dubai Government’s 360-Degree Services Policy, which seeks to provide seamless, proactive, and integrated government services through unified channels. The policy also sets a target of delivering 100% of services without requiring customers to be physically present, while reducing government service centre visits and saving over 300,000 working hours annually.

Manal Bin Yaroof, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Municipality, stated:

“The Virtual Appointment System is a major step forward in our commitment to improving customer experience. It allows residents and businesses to engage with our services more efficiently and conveniently, in ways that suit their schedules and needs. This first phase already covers more than 50% of the services Dubai Municipality provides with a total of 65 services, across the wide range of areas we oversee.”

She added: “We continue to monitor customer feedback to develop the system further and ensure it evolves to meet expectations. The next phases, currently under development, will expand service coverage, and build on our goal of delivering fully integrated, proactive services that contribute to a happier, more efficient and customer-centric experience.”

Dubai Municipality continues to evaluate the needs of its diverse customer base, using these insights to improve and innovate its service offerings in line with international best practices. These efforts underscore the Municipality’s commitment to achieving excellence in government services and improving quality of life for all residents.

