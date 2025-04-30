Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Creative Media Authority (CMA) today announced a new partnership which will provide significant support for the influx of film and TV production flowing into Abu Dhabi. As part of a holistic assessment of the creative ecosystem driven by CMA, Gamma Engineering Middle East, will provide essential services to Hollywood, Bollywood and regional Arabic production selecting Abu Dhabi as a preferred location for production.

With the increased rebate from CMA’s Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Gamma Engineering will extend its existing partnership with CMA for an additional two years, ensuring one of the region’s largest film equipment rental houses can capitalise on the continued attraction of major production teams from across the globe to the emirate. As well as growing the current based of more than 50 employees from its Abu Dhabi base, Gamma Engineering will provide trainees from the CMA’s ecosystem with the opportunity to become equipment experts.

“It is important to note that when we look to implement significant change with any aspect of our current offering, we do so with a full view of the entire creative ecosystem in mind,” commented Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General of Creative Media Authority.

“This partnership is a key example of the way in which we drive the entire industry forward including consideration around the equipment and infrastructure on the ground which is essential for production teams. We will continue to assess the entire creative cycle and devise solutions which will see Abu Dhabi meet and exceed its goal of becoming one of the world’s leading destinations of content production,” said Dobay.

Anthony Al Kadamani, Regional General Manager of Gamma Engineering said: "Partnering with The Creative Authority of Abu Dhabi is a powerful catalyst for creative excellence, and we're thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey. Through this partnership we’ll have the opportunity to push boundaries, challenge conventional thinking, and bring bold ideas to life along with being able to tap into a pool of talented creatives, innovators, and entrepreneurs who share our passion for excellence. We'll forge meaningful partnerships with like-minded businesses and individuals who are shaping the creative landscape and find support from the CMA so that our work may have the opportunity to shine on a global stage, showcasing the best of Abu Dhabi's creative spirit and ingenuity. Gamma Engineering is proud to be part of a vibrant community that's driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural growth in the emirate.”

About Creative Media Authority

The mission of the Creative Media Authority (CMA) is to champion content creation in Abu Dhabi by empowering content creators through strategic guidance, talent development, financial support, and a world-class regulatory environment.

CMA was launched with a mandate to ensure the right ecosystem is in place for content creators to thrive.

The Authority’s responsibilities include overseeing strategic organisations and initiatives within Abu Dhabi’s creative industries, including Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Film Commission, as well as training and development initiatives such as creative lab and Arab Film Studio.