Ajman, The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman has signed a cooperation agreement with Emirates Auction, the Middle East’s leading company specialised in organizing and managing public and online auctions.

Under the agreement, Emirates Auction will handle all real estate auctions referred by the Land Department, whether public or online, as part of both sides’ commitment to modernising the real estate sector and accelerating the digital transformation efforts in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

The signing ceremony took place during the third edition of the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition, which was organised by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Engineer Omar Bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, and H.E. Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, with several directors and officials from both sides present at the signing.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Under the cooperation agreement, both parties will work to expand the scope of their strategic partnership and strengthen coordination on real estate auctions falling under the jurisdiction and procedures of Ajman’s Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Emirates Auction will be responsible for organising all auctions referred to by the department, in line with its regulations and guidelines. The company will also be committed to using the latest digital technologies to ensure the efficient and transparent management of auction processes.

Innovative real estate services

H.E. Engineer Omar Bin Omair Al Muhairi emphasised that the agreement is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to provide innovative and competitive real estate services.

“Hence, we are committed to improving customer experiences, expanding auction options, and streamlining procedures, as well as maximising returns, thereby supporting our goals of creating a sustainable real estate investment environment and establishing global leadership in innovative real estate,” Al Muhairi said.

He added that the collaboration with Emirates Auction stems from the company’s industry-leading expertise and advanced capabilities in organizing and managing both public and online auctions.

Significant Addition

For his part, H.E. Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei stated that the cooperation with the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation represents a significant addition to Emirates Auction’s growing network of strategic partners and a clear testament to the trust in the company’s reputation, performance, and services across the UAE and the region.

Al Mannaei also noted that this partnership will contribute to the continued growth and development of Ajman’s real estate sector.

He affirmed that Emirates Auction is committed to applying global best practices and standards, ensuring the highest returns for the department, while also enhancing customer satisfaction through advanced, world-class bidding systems.

He also commended the department’s efforts and the continued success of the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition, which he described as one of the region’s leading real estate events, thanks to the promising investment opportunities it offers to both investors and entrepreneurs in the sector.