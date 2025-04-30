Sharjah: H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), affirmed the Federation’s commitment to expanding its international partnerships in support of its goal to help local businesses grow in strategic global markets.

He noted that these efforts aim to secure greater benefits for the private sector and the national economy, and to further develop the UAE business landscape. This objective is pursued by introducing Emirati entrepreneurs to global investment opportunities and expansion strategies, particularly targeting the Australian market.

These remarks were made during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters.

The MoU was signed by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais and Lyall Gorman, Vice President of ACCI, in the presence of H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, H.E Ahmed Juma Al Qaizi, Assistant Secretary-General of the UAE Chambers, and Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, along with several officials from both sides.

Al Owais added: “By strengthening partnerships with relevant international organizations, federations, and entities, we constantly seek to foster cooperation, broaden the scope of joint initiatives, and advance both current and future trade, economic, and investment relations.”

For his part, Lyall Gorman stated that the MoU represents an important opportunity for collaboration and mutual interest. He expressed his aspiration to deepen the strategic dialogue between both sides to stimulate economic engagement, exchange trade information, and strengthen connections across all business levels.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the exchange of trade and investment market insights between the two countries, in addition to recent developments in the legal and regulatory frameworks governing the business sector.

It further encourages the exchange of commercial delegations to reinforce connections between the UAE and Australian business communities.

