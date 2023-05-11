Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has concluded three days of successful participation in the 12th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2023, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, the event featured the theme "The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity, and Prosperity."

During the three-day event, SCCI representatives met with senior government officials, heads of economic bodies, investment offices, ambassadors, business owners, and investors from more than 170 countries. As part of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority "Shurooq" pavilion, the Chamber highlighted Sharjah's economic fundamentals, showcasing investment opportunities across various industrial, commercial, and other sectors.

The forum provided a platform for discussing the expansion of local products into new markets, exchanging experiences, and identifying the best global economic practices. Additionally, SCCI showcased its facilities and incentives tailored to enhance the competitiveness and sustainable development of existing businesses.

H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Chambers, said: "The annual investment meeting in Abu Dhabi stands as one of the most prominent investment gatherings in the region. It presents a valuable opportunity for the Chamber to collaborate with other institutions representing Sharjah to promote investment in the emirate and showcase the advantages and incentives that entice investors and entrepreneurs.”

He added that Sharjah offers numerous facilities, opportunities in diverse economic sectors, and modern infrastructure that bolsters growth. The dynamic legal regulations and legislation have transformed the emirate into an attractive and major destination for investors from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Arab nations, and beyond.

For her part, Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, Director of SCCI's International Relations Department, said: "The Sharjah Chamber has effectively and positively participated in the forum, showcasing the exceptional services it provides to the business community while also highlighting the SCCI role in fostering business growth through affiliated institutions, such as the Sharjah Export Development Center, Expo Centre Sharjah, and the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem).”

These institutions are committed to offering diverse services to encourage enterprises to enhance their competitiveness in local and foreign markets while responding to regional and international marketing opportunities through supportive solutions that leverage integrated databasesm, Al Mokarrab noted, adding that the chamber is keen on participating in various economic events and forums taking place in the UAE, the region, and globally.