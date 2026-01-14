Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held an extensive coordination meeting with the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority and Kalba Municipal Council as part of its efforts to enhance institutional collaboration and advance the emirate’s fisheries sector.

The meeting focused on exploring the launch of strategic initiatives to support fisheries stakeholders and ensure the sustainability of this vital sector as a key pillar of food security and the UAE’s economy.

Held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, the coordination meeting was attended by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E. Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, H.E. Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Kalba City Municipal Council; and H.E. Ali Obaid Ali Al Zaabi, SCCI Board Member; along with Kalba Municipal Council members.

Also present were H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; and H.E. Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba Municipality; in addition to a group of officials and department heads from the three entities.

Discussions centered on strengthening joint coordination frameworks to enhance services delivered to fishermen and to address key operational and regulatory challenges facing the fisheries sector in Kalba and throughout the emirate, with an emphasis on improving efficiency, sustainability, and sector-wide performance.

The meeting underscored the need for close coordination and strategic collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber on the establishment of a fish drying factory in Kalba, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support and advance the fisheries sector across the emirate.

The project was described as a flagship initiative that will contribute to enhancing the efficiency of local fish production and strengthen marine-based processing industries.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that the fisheries sector is a core economic activity and a vital contributor to national food security. He stressed the need to develop innovative frameworks that balance the preservation of maritime heritage with the adoption of the latest global best practices in fisheries resource management.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to empowering national talent in the fishing profession through structured training and professional development. This includes fostering an attractive investment environment that supports small and medium-sized enterprises linked to the sector.

Al Owais also stressed the strategic value of coordination with the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority and the Kalba Municipal Council to deepen public-private collaboration, convert operational challenges into real growth opportunities, and develop advanced logistical and technical solutions that serve fishermen and enhance local production efficiency.

For his part, H.E. Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin stated that the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority is closely coordinating with the Sharjah Chamber and the Municipal Council to deliver on-the-ground projects that address fishermen’s operational needs.

He praised the Sharjah Chamber’s pivotal role in supporting key economic sectors and facilitating consultation and development platforms, emphasizing that this partnership will enhance fish stock sustainability and support the implementation of efficient and sustainable fishing mechanisms.

Meanwhile, H.E. Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi remarked that Kalba holds substantial maritime capabilities. He highlighted that structured coordination between the Kalba Municipal Council, the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, and the Sharjah Chamber will directly support the enhancement of fishermen-focused infrastructure and services.

Al Zaabi added that this collaboration will strengthen Kalba’s position as a key fisheries hub in the Eastern Region and deliver tangible benefits to the wider regional population.