Connects the Future Hospitality Summit World with the institution’s role as a key voice in shaping the industry’s future.

Highlights innovation in education and alignment with the evolving needs of the hospitality sector.

Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches champions future-ready talent at FHS Dubai as the UAE Hospitality market eyes USD 10 billion growth by 2028 (report by Alpen Capital titled GCC Hospitality Industry – UAE Hospitality Market Forecast)

Dubai: With the UAE hospitality market projected to grow at approximately 6.9% annually until 2028 (from around USD 7.1 billion in 2023 to USD 10 billion in 2028, report by Alpen Capital titled GCC Hospitality Industry - UAE Hospitality Market Forecast), the demand for well-trained professionals is rising sharply. In this backdrop, the panel discussion on “Rebuilding the Workforce: Attracting and Retaining Talent in Hospitality” at the Future Hospitality Summit World was highly relevant as Prof Scott Richardson, Academic Dean, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy-Les Roches, shared industry insight to tackle one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: attracting and retaining the next generation of talent.

The discussion was timely, as the sector needs well-trained professionals to sustain its rapid expansion. “The Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy-Les Roches seeks to prepare a generation of graduates capable of meeting the needs of the hospitality market in the UAE and the region. The prospect for trained professionals in the industry looks bright, as the sector expands, with job creation projected at 11,500 to 34,500 new direct and indirect jobs in hospitality as new rooms come online” (report by Knight Frank), he shared.

The Academy’s participation at FHS reinforced its role as the bridge between education and industry, ensuring the hospitality workforce of tomorrow is ready, skilled, and inspired. Speaking about the participation, Georgette Davey, Managing Director, ADHA-LR, said, “We are a regional and global thought leader in hospitality education, and we value our role as an education partner shaping the industry’s future. As FHS is about the future of hospitality, we represent the source of next-gen talent and provide unique insights into how to attract, train, and retain that talent. It is also a valuable opportunity to connect with hotel groups, investors, operators, and others, leading to internships, employment pipelines, joint projects, or research collaborations.”

With the luxury and upper-upscale segments continuing to expand - in the UAE 26 % upscale, 22 % luxury, 21 % upper-up-scale represent existing supply (UAE Hospitality Market Review – Autumn 2025 Published by Knight Frank) - the service-oriented, digitally enabled, guest-experience talent required is evolving. During the session, Prof Richardson, said, “With new hotel openings and evolving guest expectations, the industry requires talent with agility, technology literacy, and cross-functional capabilities.”

Elaborating on the curriculum at ADHA-LR, Prof Richardson added, “We offer cutting-edge curriculum featuring AI, digital transformation, data analytics, and entrepreneurial thinking. Our recently launched MSc in International Hospitality Management incorporates emerging trends like digital transformation, sustainability, and AI-driven personalization, equipping students with data analytics and entrepreneurial thinking skills. We prepare students with future-ready skills for a rapidly evolving global hospitality landscape.”

About Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches

Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches (ADHA–LR), opened in September 2024, is a pioneering institution redefining hospitality education in the UAE by combining global expertise with a strong foundation in Emirati culture. The Academy offers undergraduate and graduate programs in hospitality management, including a Bachelor’s in Global Hospitality Management and a Master of Science in International Hospitality Management, with a Master’s in Sports Management and Events to follow in 2026.

With state-of-the-art facilities and an experiential learning approach, the Academy supports Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 by nurturing local talent and contributing to the future of the hospitality sector both regionally and globally.

ADHA–LR is part of the Les Roches global campus network, which includes campuses in Switzerland and Spain, and of Sommet Education, the worldwide leader in hospitality education.

For more information, visit www.lesroches.ae