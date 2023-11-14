Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Municipality held a launch event to unveil plans for the first sustainable community of Ras Al Khaimah, on November 11, 2023, at Movenpick Resort, Al Marjan Island, in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Sustainable District of Awafi in Ras Al Khaimah is the first community designed with the standards of Rafah, the sustainable community guidelines of the emirate. The Rafah guidelines were developed in partnership with the Public Services Department and the Environment Protection and Development Authority and designed to foster thriving communities populated by responsible residents. Through this project, Ras Al Khaimah aims to cultivate an attractive and environment-friendly community for residents by promoting increased use of outdoor spaces, healthy mobility, lower consumption of energy and water, and reduction of waste.

On the occasion of the launch, H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said, “The Awafi Sustainable District reflects the emirate’s vision to develop and cultivate communities designed to ensure higher standards of living for the current and coming generations, while pursuing broader sustainability goals. The district was designed to emanate the kind of modernity, peace, and warmth people would look for when deciding where to live a happy and healthy life with their families.”

Currently, the Awafi Sustainability District has 190 private residential plots and more than 13,000 m2 of gardens & open spaces, with an additional 28,000 square meters of commercial services available. The strategic location of the community allows residents to be close to critical highways and allows easy access to key surrounding facilities and attractions, such as the airport, shopping centres, restaurants, and beaches.

The district is designed for a sustainable, healthy, and comfortable lifestyle of its residents. Planned facilities include an exclusive community park with a play area, swimming pool and fitness corner, retail shops, mosques, a community farm and children’s nursery, a dedicated footpath, and cycleways with storage facilities, landscaped public areas and sikkas, LED street-lit roads, shade structures and jogging tracks, parking for people of determination, EV charging points, communal waste collection points and recycling hubs.

