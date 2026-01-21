The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) announced that it has been awarded the International Ethical Procurement and Supply Accreditation (Corporate Ethical Procuremnet and Supply) by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), in recognition of its commitment to applying the highest global standards in professional ethics for procurement and supply, governance, transparency, and institutional compliance.

This accreditation is regarded as one of the most prestigious international certifications in the field of ethical procurement. It is granted to organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to ethical practices, effective contract management, and the promotion of integrity and accountability, in line with the Global Standard for Ethical Procurement and Supply issued by the Chartered Institute.

On this occasion, H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, affirmed upon receiving the accreditation certificate that this achievement represents international recognition of the strength of the Corporation’s governance framework and its ongoing commitment to the highest standards of integrity and transparency across all procurement operations and supply chains. He noted that this commitment directly supports the Corporation’s strategic objectives and enhances the confidence of partners and stakeholders. He added that adopting best ethical practices in procurement and supply was a key factor in obtaining the Ethical Quality Mark, reflecting the Corporation’s dedication to continuous development and institutional excellence through embedding the values of transparency, integrity, and accountability in all its activities.

Al Neyadi further stated: “This international accreditation embodies clear recognition of the robustness of the institutional governance system within the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and of the solid practices it adopts in the field of ethical procurement, alongside documenting its strict adherence to internationally approved standards in this domain. This achievement also reflects the Corporation’s ongoing commitment to reinforcing the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity in all procurement and supply activities, strengthening its leading position and confirming its exemplary role in promoting the concept of ethical procurement across the sector.”

It is worth noting that the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) is the world’s largest professional organization for procurement and supply, with more than 200,000 members across over 180 countries, including business leaders, government sector professionals, and academics. The Institute serves as a global reference for setting professional and ethical standards for the sector.