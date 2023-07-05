Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Omnix International, an end-to-end digital solutions and services pioneer, announced that it has entered into a partnership with intelligent document solution specialist, DocAcquire Limited. As a solutions and consulting partner, Omnix will leverage its proven Gulf-wide reach to engage with organizations embarking on their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to unlock critical value hidden within the scores of unstructured documents that they handle on a day-to-day basis.



DocAcquire is an intuitive cloud-based intelligent document processing (IDP) platform that automates document centric business processes using machine learning and other approaches, to intelligently extract key data from business documents and pass it to business workflows. The firm is committed to empowering organizations across sectors to benefit from frictionless document workflows.



“Omnix is proud to join hands with DocAcquire to bring its cutting edge IDP platform to companies across the Gulf. By partnering with them, Omnix is extending its current solution offerings including Hyperautomation and Conversational AI with an intelligent document management solution. With DocAcquire’s commitment to Arabic language support, both companies are well-positioned to tap into and address the unique needs of the Middle East market, as more organizations embark on their digital transformation journeys,” says Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International.



IDP solutions are a critical component of digital transformation and can offer significant benefits to businesses including boosting efficiency and effectiveness; speeding up processes; cutting costs; reducing the risk of human error; simplifying compliance and data security; scalability and can be easily integrated with existing technology stacks.



The partnership with DocAcquire Limited aligns with Omnix’s long-term goal of providing total and integrated experiences to customers and gives Omnix access to a powerful and intuitive IDP platform that will shorten the time needed to deliver innovative Hyperautomation solutions. Such solutions will enable Omnix to quickly demonstrate tremendous value in terms of time and cost savings to customers investing in digital transformation, through being cost effective and enabling access to a highly scalable document processing platform in the cloud.



Commenting on the partnership with Omnix in the Middle East, Ashik Wani, CEO and founder of DocAcquire Limited adds, “Omnix has proven reach in the Gulf automation space, with decades of expertise in delivering business critical solutions to a wide variety of market verticals. The firm is well aligned with DocAcquire’s vision to provide cost effective and innovative Hyperautomation solutions to businesses of any size to boost productivity and cut costs.”



The need to enhance efficiency, drive greater revenue, reduce costs and create rich customer experiences is driving businesses across sectors towards digital transformation and digital workflows, and IDP is a key part of that puzzle. As a result, the IDP market is poised to generate revenues of around US $5.2 billion in 2027, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2022 to 2027 according to research.



With decades of regional expertise, Omnix fully understands the importance of providing value-added services to its customers across sectors. The company has invested significantly into growing its teams, expertise and solution portfolio, in its capacity as one of the Middle East region’s leading value-added distributors (VAD) and enablers of digital transformation.



Going forward, Omnix will collaborate with DocAcquire’s teams to craft innovative and effective IDP solutions that fully address customers’ unique needs.



About DocAcquire Limited

DocAcquire Limited is a UK based Document Intelligence Platform Company, that was founded in 2017. DocAcquire is reinventing how businesses can leverage IDP technology to help them achieve agility, streamline business processes to save time and boost the bottom line. DocAcquire’ s intelligent cloud-based platform enables businesses to effectively automate mundane and repetitive document centric tasks and workflows. To learn more, visit www.docacquire.com



About Omnix

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. Omnix is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 18001:2007 Certified Company. For more information, visit https://omnix.com/