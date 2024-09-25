Dubai-UAE – The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help ministry employees enhance their skills in strategic foresight, leadership, digital innovation, and design thinking.

Signed in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, the collaboration aims to elevate the impact of the ministry’s work, supporting the growth and competitiveness of the industrial sector.

Facilitating knowledge and expertise exchange between the two entities, the partnership will leverage the Dubai Future Academy, which will offer a series of training programs for the ministry’s employees. The courses will cover areas such as foresight, strategic leadership, digital innovation, and design – skills that are critical to executing national strategies and enhancing future readiness.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: "In line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to foster a culture of innovation, as part of the ministry’s mission to boost industry’s contribution to economic growth and sustainable development, this collaboration will empower our workforce to enhance the growth and competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector."

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, commented: “This partnership promotes creativity, innovation, and knowledge-sharing between government teams. It will help design the future of government work, implement plans, and strengthen collaboration in line with the leadership's goals.”

In addition, the partnership will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, providing MoIAT’s employees with the opportunity to participate in global events, forums, and conferences organised by Dubai Future Foundation. It will offer access to national projects, education programs, support R&D, and promote best practices and advanced technologies.

Taking place at the Dubai Future Academy’s headquarters, the agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, and attended by senior officials from both entities.