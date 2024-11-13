United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings to provide special healthcare services for Ministry employees and their immediate families, as well as medical treatments and vaccination services for students across all educational levels.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education; Her Excellency Sheikha Khulood Al Qassimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Supervision Sector at the Ministry of Education; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman, Burjeel Holdings; Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and other senior officials from both entities at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai.

Under the MoU, Burjeel Holdings will expand the ‘IFHAS’ initiative, offering comprehensive health checks for the early detection and prevention of chronic diseases to MoE employees and their families. It will also provide fitness checks and vaccinations for all school students nationwide.

The agreement also grants MoE employees various benefits, including special offers on uninsured medical services and home care services at all Burjeel Holdings facilities, along with access to priority services. Burjeel Holdings will provide a 24-hour helpline for Ministry employees, organise free monthly campaigns and live or virtual lectures on mental, physical and overall quality of life.

His Excellency Eng. Al Qasim emphasised that the Ministry is committed to enhancing the quality of life for students and employees through partnerships with relevant entities, positively impacting the national education system.

His Excellency reiterated that creating a healthy educational environment is a top priority for the Ministry, reflecting its responsibility toward educators and students. He noted that the agreement aligns with the Ministry's efforts to provide advanced healthcare services, supporting the country's sustainability vision across various sectors.

Mr. John Sunil said: “At Burjeel Holdings, we are proud to partner with the Ministry of Education to deliver comprehensive healthcare services to students, Ministry employees and their families across the UAE. This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering a healthier society and supporting the well-being of youth. By ensuring access to quality care, we aim to create a healthy, supportive learning environment that empowers the next generation and builds a brighter, healthier future for all.”

