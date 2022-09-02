Further amendments also extend Saudi Arabia's Visa on Arrival scheme to permanent residents of the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia today announced his signature on a Ministerial Decree that will make it quicker, easier and more accessible to visit Saudi Arabia.

The new regulations provide GCC residents the option to apply for an eVisa through the online portal at www.visitsaudi.com/visa, and allows residents of the UK, US and the EU to apply for a Visa on Arrival.

Holders of a valid tourist or business visa from the UK, US or one of the Schengen Agreement countries continue to be able to apply for a Visa on Arrival, provided that it has been used at least once to enter the country granting the visa.

The Ministerial Decree removes the requirement of many would-be visitors to attend their country’s Embassy before entering Saudi Arabia, increasing opportunities for potential travelers through a simplified visitor journey.

More information regarding routes to entry into the Kingdom found at www.visa.visitsaudi.com

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, said:

“Elevating the visitor experience is at the heart of the tourism sector’s future. Through harnessing digital innovation and streamlining the traveller journey, Saudi Arabia is welcoming more and more visitors from all corners of the globe.

On track to deliver our ambitious Vision 2030 goals, this is an important step as we develop a sustainable, resilient and competitive tourism sector while also delivering for our people.

Tourism bridges cultures and connects communities, it provides opportunities and uplifts neighborhoods, and I am proud to lead the Ministry as we build this future together.”

The Ministry of Tourism leads the development of the sector in Saudi Arabia, developing policy and driving initiatives that are delivering rapid growth in the Kingdom. Tourist visas are no exception with over 1 million eVisas having been issued since their launch in 2019.