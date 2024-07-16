H.E Bin Touq: UAE-Japan relations are strategic and solid and have witnessed continuous development on all fronts

Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Yoshitaka Shindo, Japan’s Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy, to discuss the strengthening of partnership between the two countries in several sectors of mutual interest, particularly the new economy, tourism, aviation, entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation.

H.E. Bin Touq emphasized that the UAE-Japan relations are strong and strategic in all areas and have witnessed continuous development on all fronts over the past five decades. He also emphasized the UAE's keenness to build on this momentum and forge more productive partnerships that serve the growth and sustainability of both economies.

The Minister of Economy said: "The UAE and Japan share the vision to build the future economy and focus on investing in and expanding knowledge, innovation, technology, and the new economy sectors. We are keen to boost economic cooperation with Japan in these vital areas, create new opportunities and enhance dialogue at the private sector level."

The meeting discussed the importance of providing programs and facilities that will accelerate the growth of startups in both markets, increase their investments and facilitate their exports’ access to new markets, as well as encourage SMEs and entrepreneurs to invest in new economy sectors. These efforts will contribute to increasing the SME sector's contribution to the GDPs of the two countries.

Furthermore, the two ministers explored the strengthening of cooperation in the field of tourism and the need to launch joint initiatives to promote the most prominent tourism and historical attractions in both the UAE and Japan. Currently, there are more than 140 flights connecting the two countries every month, operated by the UAE’s national carriers, making it easier for travelers to capitalize on the UAE and Japan's tourism diversity. The meeting also touched upon cooperation in technology and knowledge transfer between the two countries and leveraging the Japanese experience in advanced technologies such as robots, artificial intelligence and manufacturing.

H.E. Bin Touq invited the Japanese Minister to take part in the fourth edition of Investopia, scheduled to take place in February 2025, in order to take advantage of the promising economic and investment opportunities in the UAE, which is a global hub for business and investment for many of the fastest growing markets in the world.

