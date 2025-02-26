Abu Dhabi, UAE: To mark the UAE Innovation Month 2025, Masdar City, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, have initiated a collaborative community effort.

Together, the three entities organized engaging sessions and activities aimed at educating and enlightening various community groups, including higher education students and senior citizens, about the impactful role of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it affects our daily lives.

This effort aims to bridge the gap between AI advancements and the community. It offered immersive experiences and insightful discussions, and showcased pioneering AI projects to individuals, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to utilizing technological advancement in enhancing quality of life for all and ensuring inclusive community involvement.

Attendess on a tour of Masdar City’s facilities were introduced to the key infrastructure, services, and vital amenities available within the city, along with the ongoing endeavours to promote sustainability practices through AI. They commended Masdar City for its significant role in contribution to elevating the country's standing on regional and global platforms.

MBZAIU has also emphasized its dedication to nurturing innovation, creating cutting-edge AI solutions, and preparing upcoming leaders with the necessary knowledge and skills to propel technological advancements and tackle global, as well as societal, challenges.

A group of speakers and experts highlighted the crucial role of artificial intelligence and its applications during the activities. They discussed how AI is shaping communities and job markets and its profound impact on the future of generations. The speakers stressed the importance of maximizing the benefits of AI and developing it in a manner that serves humanity effectively.

Dr. Yousef Al Zaabi, Social Innovation Director at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, underscored the importance of innovation in improving the well-being of senior citizens. He stated, "At DCD, we are committed to empowering senior citizens with innovative initiatives that enrich their lives, enabling them to actively participate in society. By leveraging technology and community-based solutions, our goal is to establish a supportive environment that values their contributions and meets their evolving needs.”

The Department of Community Development remains at the forefront of initiatives that fuse technology and social innovation to enhance the senior community's quality of life. Through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking programs, the Department ensures that seniors have access to digital services, advanced healthcare solutions, and inclusive community activities. These efforts not only foster independence and well-being but also reinforce the invaluable role seniors play in shaping and enriching Abu Dhabi's social landscape.

Mohamed Al Breiki Executive Director, Sustainable Development at Masdar City said: "AI is reshaping the way we live, and at Masdar City, we are committed to driving innovation that directly enhances quality of life. This year marks the Year of Community in the UAE and this collaboration with MBZUAI and the Department of Community Development brings AI closer to the community, engaging students, senior citizens, and residents to showcase its real-world impact. By demonstrating how AI can support sustainability, business continuity, and everyday life functions, we are reinforcing Masdar City’s role as a hub for cutting-edge technology and the UAE’s vision for a smarter, more inclusive future, with the community at the heart of it all.”

Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President for Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI, emphasized the university’s ongoing commitment to advancing AI knowledge in the Year of Community through increased community outreach initiatives such as these. He stated: “At MBZUAI, we are dedicated to enriching the community’s understanding of AI and the solutions it offers. This event demonstrates that our mission extends beyond educating students—we strive to ensure that senior citizens and other community members also have the opportunity to grasp and benefit from AI-driven advancements. We look forward to participating in future initiatives that empower individuals to leverage these transformative technologies for a brighter, more inclusive future.”​​​​​